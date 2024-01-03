en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Unveiling the Marginalized: Bihar’s Kevat Caste and their Struggle for Recognition

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:48 am EST
Unveiling the Marginalized: Bihar’s Kevat Caste and their Struggle for Recognition

Unlike the many stories that swirl around India’s complex caste system, the narrative of the Kevat caste in Bihar is not one of grandeur, but of an unyielding fight for survival and recognition. A recently conducted comprehensive caste survey in Bihar has thrown light on the socio-economic conditions of the Kevats, a group traditionally associated with water-based livelihoods, highlighting their struggle against marginalization.

The Kevat Caste: A Life by the Water

Known by various names such as Mallah, Machhuara, Nishad, and Kevat across different states, this group has been intimately connected with the rivers of the region. Their livelihoods have depended on boating, fishing, and other water-related activities, a life that has shaped their culture and identity. Despite their significant population in Bihar, their political representation and access to government jobs have been minimal, leading to their classification as an extremely backward class.

Historic Figures and Tribal Roots

Historic figures such as Jubba Sahni, a symbol of resistance against colonial and feudal oppression, hail from the Kevat caste. Ethnologists and anthropologists note that the Kevat caste is native to the region and possibly has tribal origins. However, their contributions have often been overlooked in historical records, a fact that the recent caste survey in Bihar aims to rectify.

Political Disparities and Changing Livelihoods

Despite the caste survey documenting their numbers and those of related castes, disparities in political power persist when compared with other groups like Rajputs and Bhumihars. Moreover, many Kevat caste members have had to diversify their occupations due to the diminishing sustainability of river-based livelihoods. The caste is also undergoing a process of Brahminisation, moving away from their tribal roots and adopting Hindu traditions.

The struggle of the Kevat caste, like the rivers they have lived by, continues to flow. As they navigate the currents of socio-economic and political change, their story serves as a stark reminder of the stark realities of caste-based marginalization in India.

0
History India Social Issues
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
4 mins ago
Mother Joseph and the Sisters of Providence: Pioneering Women of the Pacific Northwest
In Vancouver, Washington, the silent whispers of the past are commemorated in a serene cemetery, the final resting place for pioneering women who shaped the region’s history. Among them is a notable figure, Mother Joseph of the Sacred Heart, whose impact continues to echo across the Pacific Northwest. From Montreal to the Pacific Northwest The
Mother Joseph and the Sisters of Providence: Pioneering Women of the Pacific Northwest
Ramesh Inder Singh's 'Dukhant Punjab Da': An Eyewitness Account of Punjab's Tumultuous Past
2 hours ago
Ramesh Inder Singh's 'Dukhant Punjab Da': An Eyewitness Account of Punjab's Tumultuous Past
Elmore Nickelberry, Civil Rights Stalwart and Longtime Sanitation Worker, Passes Away at 92
2 hours ago
Elmore Nickelberry, Civil Rights Stalwart and Longtime Sanitation Worker, Passes Away at 92
Piltdown Man Hoax Revisited: Digital Reconstruction Suggests 'Piltdown Woman'
9 mins ago
Piltdown Man Hoax Revisited: Digital Reconstruction Suggests 'Piltdown Woman'
The Evolution of Social Media: From Letters to Likes
35 mins ago
The Evolution of Social Media: From Letters to Likes
Cairness House's Historic Treasures Set for Auction
35 mins ago
Cairness House's Historic Treasures Set for Auction
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck during Busan Visit
44 seconds
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck during Busan Visit
Burr and Burton's Jack McCoy Secures Gatorade Vermont Football Player of the Year Award
48 seconds
Burr and Burton's Jack McCoy Secures Gatorade Vermont Football Player of the Year Award
Texans and Colts Set for High-Stakes NFL Showdown
53 seconds
Texans and Colts Set for High-Stakes NFL Showdown
Australia Faces Challenge in Replacing Multifaceted Cricketer David Warner
2 mins
Australia Faces Challenge in Replacing Multifaceted Cricketer David Warner
Active vs MR KB Putrajaya: Anticipating an Engaging Clash in the Grand Rumble T10 Championship
3 mins
Active vs MR KB Putrajaya: Anticipating an Engaging Clash in the Grand Rumble T10 Championship
South Korean Democratic Party Leader Survives Attempted Assassination
4 mins
South Korean Democratic Party Leader Survives Attempted Assassination
Mammoth Comfort Centre: A New Standard of Comfort Coming to Burnham-on-Sea
4 mins
Mammoth Comfort Centre: A New Standard of Comfort Coming to Burnham-on-Sea
Jaishankar Highlights 'Transformational' Decade in India's Foreign Policy
4 mins
Jaishankar Highlights 'Transformational' Decade in India's Foreign Policy
Persistent Cough Not Linked to New Virus, Say Medical Experts
4 mins
Persistent Cough Not Linked to New Virus, Say Medical Experts
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
18 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
20 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
29 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
30 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
39 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
42 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app