Unveiling the Marginalized: Bihar’s Kevat Caste and their Struggle for Recognition

Unlike the many stories that swirl around India’s complex caste system, the narrative of the Kevat caste in Bihar is not one of grandeur, but of an unyielding fight for survival and recognition. A recently conducted comprehensive caste survey in Bihar has thrown light on the socio-economic conditions of the Kevats, a group traditionally associated with water-based livelihoods, highlighting their struggle against marginalization.

The Kevat Caste: A Life by the Water

Known by various names such as Mallah, Machhuara, Nishad, and Kevat across different states, this group has been intimately connected with the rivers of the region. Their livelihoods have depended on boating, fishing, and other water-related activities, a life that has shaped their culture and identity. Despite their significant population in Bihar, their political representation and access to government jobs have been minimal, leading to their classification as an extremely backward class.

Historic Figures and Tribal Roots

Historic figures such as Jubba Sahni, a symbol of resistance against colonial and feudal oppression, hail from the Kevat caste. Ethnologists and anthropologists note that the Kevat caste is native to the region and possibly has tribal origins. However, their contributions have often been overlooked in historical records, a fact that the recent caste survey in Bihar aims to rectify.

Political Disparities and Changing Livelihoods

Despite the caste survey documenting their numbers and those of related castes, disparities in political power persist when compared with other groups like Rajputs and Bhumihars. Moreover, many Kevat caste members have had to diversify their occupations due to the diminishing sustainability of river-based livelihoods. The caste is also undergoing a process of Brahminisation, moving away from their tribal roots and adopting Hindu traditions.

The struggle of the Kevat caste, like the rivers they have lived by, continues to flow. As they navigate the currents of socio-economic and political change, their story serves as a stark reminder of the stark realities of caste-based marginalization in India.