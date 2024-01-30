Unveiling the Indian Government's Annual Expenditure on Consultants and Contract Workers

Every year, the Indian government incurs a significant amount in the form of expenditure on consultants and contract workers. According to recent data obtained under the Right To Information (RTI) Act, 44 government departments have employed 1,499 consultants from external agencies, including the top-tier Big Four consulting firms such as Ernst & Young, PwC, Deloitte, and KPMG, amounting to a combined annual cost of Rs 302 crore.

Consultant Hiring Across Various Departments

These departments have not only hired consultants but also brought on board 1,037 Young Professionals, 539 independent consultants, 354 domain experts, and 1,481 retired government officers. Furthermore, a staggering 20,376 additional contract staff have been hired by 76 departments either through direct recruitment or via outsourcing agencies. The Department of Expenditure, under the Ministry of Finance, has collected this data as a part of their preparation for the upcoming budget discussions.

Expenditure Details

While the exact expenditure on these contract workers remains undisclosed, available data indicates the pay scale for these roles. Young Professionals are paid between Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 monthly, while independent consultants and domain experts can command salaries ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 4 lakh per month.

Shift Towards Outsourcing

In a noteworthy shift in recruitment strategy, the hiring for lower-paid staff positions, such as housekeeping, data entry, and multi-tasking, is now handled through outsourcing agencies. This change has often been implemented via the government's GEM portal, following the government's decision to abolish Group D recruitment.

The top six departments with the most consultants from external agencies include Health and Family Welfare, Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Housing and Urban Administration, Women and Child Development, and Road Transport and Highway. This extensive hiring of consultants and contract workers undoubtedly reflects the Indian government's increasing reliance on external expertise and skills to augment its operations.