Unveiling Goa's Hidden History: The Archives Department Leads the Way

Minister for Archives and Archaeology in Goa, Subhash Phal Dessai, recently shed light on the importance of educating the youth about the rich, yet hidden history of Goa at a documentary screening at the Government Higher Secondary School in Canacona. The focus was particularly on the state's liberation struggle from the Portuguese occupation that lasted for a staggering 450 years and attempted to erase Goan culture and traditions.

Preservation of Goan Culture Amidst Occupation

During the Portuguese rule, the local ancestors were compelled to seek refuge in mountains and hillocks to preserve their culture and traditions. The minister emphasized this aspect, underlining the determination and resilience of the Goan people under foreign oppression.

Reorienting Educational Focus

Phal Dessai pointed out that the educational system previously prioritized international history over local narratives, leading to the neglect of the Goan liberation struggle. To rectify this, the Archives department is now striving to highlight historical events that transpired during the reigns of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj, and the Peshwa period.

Digitization of Portuguese Records

The minister also announced the ongoing process of digitizing all Portuguese records, making them accessible in both digital and physical formats. This move is expected to provide a comprehensive understanding of the Portuguese rule and its impact on Goa.

At the event, books were distributed to students, adding to the school libraries' resources. A special exhibition showcased documents and photographs from the Liberation era, including translations from Modi Lipi to Devanagari and appeals made during the liberation struggle.

The exhibition and documentary, produced by Jyoti Kunkolikar, aim to educate students about the Portuguese rule in Goa. These educational initiatives have also been showcased previously in Sanguem, Quepem, and Margao, thus reaching a broader audience.