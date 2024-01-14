Unusual Cold Wave and Dense Fog Disrupt Life in Chennai

A sudden cold wave coupled with a thick blanket of fog has swept through Chennai, disrupting daily life and operations in the city. The unusual weather phenomenon, marked by a dramatic dip in temperature, has potentially far-reaching implications on traffic, health, and local businesses.

The Emergence of a Cold Wave

North India finds itself in the firm grip of intense cold wave conditions and dense fog, with the mercury in Delhi plummeting to a chilling 3.6 degrees Celsius. The visibility near the Indira Gandhi International Airport has dwindled down to a mere 200 metres, signalling possible delays and safety risks for air travel. Several parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi are poised to experience foggy weather for the next three to four days. The forecast also warns of cold to severely cold wave conditions, along with ground frost in many parts of North India.

Disruptions Amid the Cold Wave

The dense fog cast a veil over the national capital on Saturday, with the minimum temperature dropping to a record-breaking 3.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the seasonal average. Consequently, visibility was severely hampered, with the lowest recorded at 300 m at Safdarjung at 7:30 a.m. The impact of the fog and the cold wave was felt on the railway tracks, with a total of 18 trains running late due to the conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions will likely prevail over North India for the next two days.

Wider Impact of the Weather Shift

The cold wave’s influence extended beyond Delhi, as neighbouring states too battled similar weather woes. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh are grappling with dense to very dense fog at many places, severely curbing visibility and disrupting transportation. The IMD warns that these dense fog conditions are likely to persist over North India for the next five days. The national capital woke up to bone-chilling temperatures on Friday, with the mercury dipping to 3.9 degrees Celsius, marking the season’s lowest temperature.