Until I Fly: Veeru's Triumph Over Discrimination Premieres at Thessaloniki Festival

The much-anticipated documentary Until I Fly, set to premiere on March 10 at the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival, tells the compelling story of Veeru, a young boy of Indian Nepalese heritage navigating cultural rejection in his own village. Directed by Kanishka Sonthalia and Siddesh Shetty, the film explores themes of identity, resilience, and triumph against the backdrop of India's complex social and political landscape.

Embarking on a Journey of Self-Discovery

At the heart of Until I Fly is Veeru, a boy whose life is marred by daily discrimination due to his mixed heritage. Born to an Indian mother and a Nepalese father, he faces rejection not just from the community but also witnesses the torment of his visually impaired, bipolar-afflicted mother. Instead of succumbing to despair, Veeru finds an unexpected escape and a source of pride in Kabaddi, a sport deeply rooted in Indian culture. His passion and dedication to the game eventually lead his village to victory in a state championship, becoming a tale of resilience and hope.

Shining a Light on India's Realities

Through Until I Fly, directors Kanishka Sonthalia and Siddesh Shetty aim to bring to the forefront the nuanced social and political realities of India. Their approach is deeply personal, intending to illuminate the challenges and adversities faced by individuals like Veeru while also highlighting the unyielding spirit of resilience and the quest for acceptance and belonging. The film is more than just a story of overcoming odds; it's a reflective mirror on the societal barriers that many face, and the incredible strength it takes to challenge them.

A Glimmer of Hope in the Darkest Moments

Produced by Kopuku Films, Until I Fly serves as a powerful narrative of growth, acceptance, and the indomitable human spirit. The documentary's portrayal of Veeru's journey is a testament to the potential for change and the capacity for individuals to rise above discrimination and prejudice. By focusing on Veeru's story, the directors hope to inspire discussions around cultural identity, belonging, and the transformative power of sports and personal determination in overcoming societal challenges.

As Until I Fly prepares for its world premiere, it stands as a beacon of hope and a reminder that even in the face of adversity, there exists an opportunity for growth and a chance to forge one's path. Veeru's story is not just his own but a reflection of countless others navigating their way through the complexities of identity and acceptance. It's a narrative that resonates with the universal themes of struggle, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of one's dreams.