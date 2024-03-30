Unsold Homes Dip 7% in 9 Cities, NCR Sees 12% Decline: Real Estate Shifts

Recent reports indicate a notable decrease in unsold residential properties across major Indian cities, with the National Capital Region (NCR) experiencing a significant 12% fall. This trend underscores a dynamic shift in the real estate sector, reflecting an increased absorption rate and revenue growth for developers. Cushman & Wakefield's latest findings reveal a 37% year-on-year drop in Delhi-NCR's unsold stocks, marking a pivotal moment for the industry.

Advertisment

Unsold Inventory Trends

Delving into the numbers, the unsold housing stock across nine key cities has witnessed a 7% decline over the past three months, showcasing a steady absorption of properties. Notably, the NCR region stands out with a 12% reduction in unsold homes, bringing the total down to 27,959 units from 44,680 units in the first quarter of 2023. This marks a significant shift, attributed to a variety of factors influencing buyer sentiment and market dynamics.

Market Absorption and Revenue Growth

Advertisment

The report further highlights a robust increase in market absorption rates, climbing from 82% in 2019 to an impressive 93% in 2023. This surge in property uptake has directly contributed to an approximate 25% revenue growth for real estate developers. The enhanced buyer interest and confidence in the market have been pivotal in driving these positive changes, indicating a healthy demand for residential spaces amidst evolving consumer preferences.

Implications for the Real Estate Sector

These developments signal a potentially transformative period for the real estate sector, with reduced unsold inventory levels hinting at a more balanced market. The increased absorption rate not only benefits developers through higher revenues but also suggests a shift towards a seller's market, where demand could soon outpace supply. As the industry continues to adapt to these changes, stakeholders remain optimistic about the future trajectory of real estate in India.