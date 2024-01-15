Unruly Passenger Assaults Pilot on Fog-Delayed IndiGo Flight

On an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa, an unexpected turn of events unfolded as a passenger assaulted the pilot during an announcement of a delay caused by fog. Flight 6E-2175, initially slated to take off at 7:40 am, was rescheduled to 2:30 pm due to thick fog. The attack occurred as the new pilot, who had stepped in according to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) regulations, was addressing the passengers.

FDTL Regulations and Airline Safety

FDTL norms form the bedrock of aviation safety measures, ensuring the well-being of aviation personnel by mandating rest to prevent fatigue. These regulations were in play when the new pilot took over the flight following the delay, only to be assaulted during his announcement. In response to the assault, IndiGo lodged a complaint and surrendered the disruptive passenger to the authorities.

Public Outcry and Airline Challenges

The incident sparked a robust public outcry online, with calls for the assailant’s arrest and his inclusion on the no-fly list. The airline, IndiGo, also faced flak for the delay. This assault added to the frustration of passengers at Delhi airport, where weather woes had resulted in delays for 110 flights and 79 cancellations. The average delay was around 50 minutes.

Weather Woes and Airline Delays

This disruption is not an isolated incident. Major airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Vistara have been grappling with significant challenges due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi and Kolkata. Some delays have even stretched to seven or eight hours. This incident underscores the critical nature of adhering to aviation safety standards and highlights the need for improved passenger conduct during unpredictable weather.