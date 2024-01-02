Unrest in Manipur: New Outbreak of Violence Injures Seven Security Personnel

A new eruption of violence has surged in Manipur, a northeastern state of India, leading to injuries to seven security personnel. This incident, nestled within the broader context of India grappling with internal security issues and ethnic tensions, has stirred the region, already simmering with insurgencies and demands for independence or greater autonomy by various factions.

Incident Details and Broader Context

Four police commandos and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan were wounded in an ambush attack by militants in Manipur’s Moreh town. This attack follows a recent incident where armed miscreants and locals clashed in the Lilong area, resulting in four civilian fatalities. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh urged residents to preserve peace and tranquillity, promising stringent action against the perpetrators.

Manipur has been battling ethnic violence since May 3 last year, with a death toll surpassing 100 and approximately 60,000 individuals displaced. The latest incident marks another grim chapter in the region’s story of unrest, with Manipur Police personnel and a BSF Jawan falling victims to an attack within their barracks, leaving them injured and the BSF personnel in critical condition.

Implications and Reactions

This development comes after another violent episode in Thoubal district’s Lilong area, where three people were shot dead and five others injured. In response, curfew was imposed in Thoubal, Imphal East, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts. The violence resurfaced on the first day of the new year, leading to the reimposition of curfew in the five valley districts of the state and increased deployment of additional security forces and vehicular patrolling.

The violence reportedly started after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. In an effort to address the situation, Manipur’s Chief Minister stated that a delegation would meet central leaders to apprise them of the situation.

Manipur’s Ongoing Struggle

The state of Manipur has long been riddled with sporadic incidents of violence, keeping the state in a perpetual state of tension. Since the outbreak of ethnic violence in Manipur on May 3, over 180 people have reportedly been killed and several hundred injured. This latest incident in Moreh district is another in a series of attacks that have plagued the region, with 14 security personnel injured in heavy firing and treated at the 5 Assam Rifles camp.