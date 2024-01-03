en English
Unrest Among LIC Employees: A Call for Improved Working Conditions

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:32 pm EST
In a significant display of dissent, employees of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) across Jammu and Kashmir rallied on January 3, airing their grievances and demanding improved working conditions. The demonstrations were spearheaded by prominent figures representing various associations within LIC, amplifying the seriousness of the issues at hand.

Root of the Unrest

The principal issue underscored by the protesters is the Central Government’s non-compliance with recommendations to increase LIC’s contribution to the National Pension System (NPS) from 10% to 14%. This recommendation, made by the LIC Board to the Ministry of Finance, has been seemingly overlooked, causing significant unrest among employees. This is particularly relevant for those appointed after April 1, 2010, who are covered under the NPS. These employees view this as a ‘gross injustice’, as their future retirements hinge on this contribution.

Additional Grievances

Adding fuel to the fire, the delay in wage revision has also been cited as a key point of contention. The revision has been in a standstill since August 1, 2022, with management yet to initiate any negotiations. Furthermore, the protesters are clamoring for recruitment across all cadres, a move they believe would breathe new life into the workforce.

Consequence of Inaction

The management’s unilateral approach has been roundly criticized by the demonstrators. Leaders have warned of increased agitation and possibly more severe measures if their demands continue to go unmet. The protest witnessed an assortment of leaders expressing their dissatisfaction and echoing the call for action, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

