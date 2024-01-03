Unraveling the Growth of the Indian Economy: A Discussion with Udit Misra

Flagship daily news show deep dives into the narratives of 2023, with its latest episode dedicated to the remarkable growth of the Indian economy. The show invited Udit Misra from the Indian Express for a discussion that aimed to offer listeners an in-depth analysis of the key factors that have shaped the economy in the previous year, and what to expect in the future.

India’s Resilient Economy

India’s economy has showcased resilience, registering steady growth and earning the title of the world’s fastest-growing major economy in 2023. A combination of high domestic demand, increased foreign investment, and a flourishing stock market have contributed to this robust performance. However, the country still faces challenges in job creation and the potential impact of global conflicts.

Positive Growth Projections

India Ratings and Research revised its estimate for India’s GDP growth in FY2023-24 to 6.7%, up from its earlier projection of 6.2%. This update was based on the higher-than-expected growth during the September quarter. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India raised its projection for India’s FY24 GDP growth to 7%.

Future Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the positive outlook, India’s economy is not without its challenges. Risks stem from slowing exports and potential global growth issues due to monetary policy tightening pursued by central banks in advanced economies. On the brighter side, the service exports sector is expected to flourish. India Ratings also expects India’s current account deficit to narrow to 1.3% of GDP in FY24 from 2.0% in FY23, reflecting evolving domestic and global demand conditions.