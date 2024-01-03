en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Unraveling the Growth of the Indian Economy: A Discussion with Udit Misra

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:37 am EST
Unraveling the Growth of the Indian Economy: A Discussion with Udit Misra

Flagship daily news show deep dives into the narratives of 2023, with its latest episode dedicated to the remarkable growth of the Indian economy. The show invited Udit Misra from the Indian Express for a discussion that aimed to offer listeners an in-depth analysis of the key factors that have shaped the economy in the previous year, and what to expect in the future.

India’s Resilient Economy

India’s economy has showcased resilience, registering steady growth and earning the title of the world’s fastest-growing major economy in 2023. A combination of high domestic demand, increased foreign investment, and a flourishing stock market have contributed to this robust performance. However, the country still faces challenges in job creation and the potential impact of global conflicts.

Positive Growth Projections

India Ratings and Research revised its estimate for India’s GDP growth in FY2023-24 to 6.7%, up from its earlier projection of 6.2%. This update was based on the higher-than-expected growth during the September quarter. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India raised its projection for India’s FY24 GDP growth to 7%.

Future Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the positive outlook, India’s economy is not without its challenges. Risks stem from slowing exports and potential global growth issues due to monetary policy tightening pursued by central banks in advanced economies. On the brighter side, the service exports sector is expected to flourish. India Ratings also expects India’s current account deficit to narrow to 1.3% of GDP in FY24 from 2.0% in FY23, reflecting evolving domestic and global demand conditions.

0
India International Relations Science & Technology
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
20 seconds ago
Bigg Boss 17: A Rollercoaster of Emotions, Accusations and Game Strategies
In the heated cauldron of Indian reality television, the 17th season of popular show ‘Bigg Boss’ continues to churn out emotion-laden drama and unexpected twists. The recent developments have cemented the show’s reputation as a platform that presents human emotions in their rawest forms, with contestants battling for survival and visibility. Emotional Turmoil and Game
Bigg Boss 17: A Rollercoaster of Emotions, Accusations and Game Strategies
Social Media Deception Leads to Human Trafficking Nightmare in Chhattisgarh
7 mins ago
Social Media Deception Leads to Human Trafficking Nightmare in Chhattisgarh
BJP's Ultimatum to Congress: Release Arrested Kar Sevak or Face Protests
8 mins ago
BJP's Ultimatum to Congress: Release Arrested Kar Sevak or Face Protests
Modern English School Chembur Triumphs in MSSA Giles Shield Super League
20 seconds ago
Modern English School Chembur Triumphs in MSSA Giles Shield Super League
Jheel Mehta of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Enthralls Fans with Dreamy Proposal
33 seconds ago
Jheel Mehta of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Enthralls Fans with Dreamy Proposal
Political Shake-Up in Andhra Pradesh: Notable Defections from YSRCP to TDP
3 mins ago
Political Shake-Up in Andhra Pradesh: Notable Defections from YSRCP to TDP
Latest Headlines
World News
Modern English School Chembur Triumphs in MSSA Giles Shield Super League
20 seconds
Modern English School Chembur Triumphs in MSSA Giles Shield Super League
Baseball Free Agency: A Quiet Market with Promising Prospects
26 seconds
Baseball Free Agency: A Quiet Market with Promising Prospects
Mapping Corneal Nerves: A Leap Forward in Optometry
50 seconds
Mapping Corneal Nerves: A Leap Forward in Optometry
WalletHub Ranks U.S. Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
57 seconds
WalletHub Ranks U.S. Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
Proposed Law to Augment Benefits for Elderly Awaits Presidential Approval in the Philippines
1 min
Proposed Law to Augment Benefits for Elderly Awaits Presidential Approval in the Philippines
AP Criticized for Article on Plagiarism Accusations, Highlights Importance of Journalistic Integrity
2 mins
AP Criticized for Article on Plagiarism Accusations, Highlights Importance of Journalistic Integrity
Beliefs About Drugs Can Mimic Actual Drug Effects, Mount Sinai Study Reveals
2 mins
Beliefs About Drugs Can Mimic Actual Drug Effects, Mount Sinai Study Reveals
Mazda's 2024 CX-50: Where Off-Road Readiness Meets Affordable Luxury
3 mins
Mazda's 2024 CX-50: Where Off-Road Readiness Meets Affordable Luxury
Addressing the Lack of Diversity in Winter Sports: A Move Towards Inclusion
3 mins
Addressing the Lack of Diversity in Winter Sports: A Move Towards Inclusion
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app