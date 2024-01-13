Unprecedented Traffic Jam on NH 65 Amidst Makara Sankranti Festival

The festive spirit of the upcoming Makara Sankranti was marred by unprecedented vehicular gridlock on National Highway 65 (NH 65), at the Panthangi and Korlapahad toll plazas. The congestion was so relentless that it brought vehicular movement to a near standstill, compelling some vehicles to attempt U-turns at Dharmojigudem in a desperate bid to bypass the jam. This move, however, merely aggravated the situation, thrusting traffic into further disarray.

Emergency Measures Amidst Chaos

With the traffic situation spiraling out of control, GMR authorities sprung into action, deploying extraordinary measures to dissipate the jam. Resorting to handheld machines for toll collection, the authorities targeted vehicles devoid of the FASTag system. The aim was to expedite the toll collection process and, by extension, ease the vehicular congestion.

Directing Traffic and Providing Assistance

As part of the mitigation strategy, 10 out of the 14 toll gates were assigned to manage the traffic streaming towards Vijayawada from Hyderabad, in an effort to streamline the vehicular flow. Law enforcement worked relentlessly to untangle the congestion at Choutuppal on NH 65, working in tandem with the GMR group to restore normalcy.

Preparing for the Unexpected

Anticipating the surge in traffic due to the Makara Sankranti festival, the GMR group had previously appointed an extra 30 staff members at each toll plaza. Moreover, heavy cranes, ambulances, and medical staff were stationed at intervals of 20 to 30 km, preparing to respond promptly to any unforeseen incidents. The toll plaza in charge reported an increased influx of about 20,000 vehicles compared to regular days, urging motorists to dial 1033 for assistance in event of any highway emergency.