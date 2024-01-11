en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Unprecedented Success: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 Breaks All Records

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:27 am EST
Unprecedented Success: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 Breaks All Records

In an unfurling of TV history, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 has etched its name in the annals of the television industry by achieving hitherto unseen success. Owned and produced by EndemolShine India, a subsidiary of Banijay, the reality show, aired on Star Maa and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, has left an indelible mark across the Telugu-speaking regions with record-breaking viewership and market shares.

Unprecedented Ratings and Market Share

The season’s grand finale, held in Hyderabad and graced by film star Nagarjuna as the host, boasted a formidable 21.7 rating and a 78% market share in both standard and high definition. This staggering performance catapults it to the top as the most successful season to date. Notably, the overall finale rating across the Telugu market stood at an impressive 19.3.

Strategic Innovations: The Ulta Pulta Twist

According to Tabassum Jalib, EndemolShine India’s creative head for non-fiction, the season’s triumph is attributed to the innovative ‘Ulta Pulta’ twist and the strategic introduction of five new contestants at a ‘level up’ event during the season. These ingenious moves not only maintained high audience engagement but also brought a refreshing dynamic to the show.

A Global Phenomenon

The success of Season 7 is a testament to the format’s strong appeal across various segments. The Bigg Boss franchise, an adaptation of Big Brother, is a global phenomenon with iterations in over 45 territories each year. In India, the franchise spans several regional languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, with multiple editions airing each year. The success of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 sets new benchmarks for the format’s appeal, reaffirming its position as a leading reality show.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
13 mins ago
Andaman and Nicobar Unveil Initiatives for Tourism Revitalization
In a dynamic move to revitalize the tourism sector, the Andaman and Nicobar administration has launched a series of progressive initiatives. Amid the stunning natural beauty of the archipelago, these actions are set to unfold a new chapter in its travel and tourism narrative. Tourism Enhancements: Opening Uninhabited Islands and Extending Beach Hours The administration’s
Andaman and Nicobar Unveil Initiatives for Tourism Revitalization
Theatre Artiste Set to Perform 'Cover Up,' Exploring Women's Societal Challenges
39 mins ago
Theatre Artiste Set to Perform 'Cover Up,' Exploring Women's Societal Challenges
Bhoomika Theatre Group Stages Tagore's 'The Parrot's Training' in 'Vihanga Prahasanam'
54 mins ago
Bhoomika Theatre Group Stages Tagore's 'The Parrot's Training' in 'Vihanga Prahasanam'
Indian Rupee Holds Steady as Markets Eye US Inflation Data
27 mins ago
Indian Rupee Holds Steady as Markets Eye US Inflation Data
J&K Sharnarthi Action Committee Seeks Redress for Displaced Persons: A Struggle of Seven Decades
33 mins ago
J&K Sharnarthi Action Committee Seeks Redress for Displaced Persons: A Struggle of Seven Decades
Traffic Police Crackdown: Overloaded Bus Intercepted, Driver Arrested in Ramban
36 mins ago
Traffic Police Crackdown: Overloaded Bus Intercepted, Driver Arrested in Ramban
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Tug of War Amid Rising Tensions
2 mins
Taiwan's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Tug of War Amid Rising Tensions
Trump's Legal Battle Amid 2024 Nomination Quest and Other Key US Events
2 mins
Trump's Legal Battle Amid 2024 Nomination Quest and Other Key US Events
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion: An Unfolding Saga
4 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion: An Unfolding Saga
Belgium and Italy Shine at 2024 European Figure Skating Championships in Lithuania
5 mins
Belgium and Italy Shine at 2024 European Figure Skating Championships in Lithuania
Hobbies: The Secret Weapon Against Job Burnout, Says Career Coach Kara Dennison
6 mins
Hobbies: The Secret Weapon Against Job Burnout, Says Career Coach Kara Dennison
Warsaw Stands Up: Massive Anti-Government Rally Reflects Rising Discontent
7 mins
Warsaw Stands Up: Massive Anti-Government Rally Reflects Rising Discontent
John Millman: The End of an Era in Tennis
8 mins
John Millman: The End of an Era in Tennis
Pro-Palestine Protestors Demand Gaza Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
10 mins
Pro-Palestine Protestors Demand Gaza Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
New French Government Announced Following Cabinet Reshuffle
11 mins
New French Government Announced Following Cabinet Reshuffle
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app