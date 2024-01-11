Unprecedented Success: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 Breaks All Records

In an unfurling of TV history, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 has etched its name in the annals of the television industry by achieving hitherto unseen success. Owned and produced by EndemolShine India, a subsidiary of Banijay, the reality show, aired on Star Maa and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, has left an indelible mark across the Telugu-speaking regions with record-breaking viewership and market shares.

Unprecedented Ratings and Market Share

The season’s grand finale, held in Hyderabad and graced by film star Nagarjuna as the host, boasted a formidable 21.7 rating and a 78% market share in both standard and high definition. This staggering performance catapults it to the top as the most successful season to date. Notably, the overall finale rating across the Telugu market stood at an impressive 19.3.

Strategic Innovations: The Ulta Pulta Twist

According to Tabassum Jalib, EndemolShine India’s creative head for non-fiction, the season’s triumph is attributed to the innovative ‘Ulta Pulta’ twist and the strategic introduction of five new contestants at a ‘level up’ event during the season. These ingenious moves not only maintained high audience engagement but also brought a refreshing dynamic to the show.

A Global Phenomenon

The success of Season 7 is a testament to the format’s strong appeal across various segments. The Bigg Boss franchise, an adaptation of Big Brother, is a global phenomenon with iterations in over 45 territories each year. In India, the franchise spans several regional languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, with multiple editions airing each year. The success of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 sets new benchmarks for the format’s appeal, reaffirming its position as a leading reality show.