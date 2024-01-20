Unprecedented Move: Traffic Rules to Become Elective Subject in Saurashtra University

In a pioneering move to tackle the escalating traffic issues in the region, Rajkot city police have partnered with Saurashtra University (SU) to introduce traffic rules as an elective subject for undergraduate students. This initiative, unprecedented in the state, is designed to instill a sense of road safety among the youth, who are often at the forefront of traffic-related accidents and violations.

A Groundbreaking Collaboration

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by SU Registrar Ramesh Parmar and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pooja Yadav. The event was attended by senior police and university officials, underlining the significance of this partnership. The collaboration will see the police and the regional transport office (RTO) contributing to the formulation of the syllabus, and potentially providing officers to serve as faculty. This unique academic-police liaison is expected to bridge the gap between theory and practice, providing students with firsthand insights into the challenges and nuances of traffic management.

Aligning with National Education Policy

The new subject dovetails with the university's plans to implement the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. As part of this, the traffic rules subject will be offered to students in the second and fourth semesters of their undergraduate programs, starting in April 2024. By integrating this practical and socially relevant subject into the academic curriculum, the university aims to go beyond mere rote learning, fostering a more holistic and proactive approach to education.

Shaping Ambassadors of Road Safety

The initiative is not just about imparting knowledge on traffic regulations; it's about shaping responsible citizens. The university anticipates that this education will transform students into ambassadors for road safety. They will be encouraged to take their learning beyond the confines of the university and into their families and broader society. The hope is that this ripple effect will lead to more informed decision-making on the roads, ultimately contributing to a safer and more disciplined traffic environment.