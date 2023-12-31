en English
Unprecedented Crowdfunding Campaign for Ayodhya Ram Mandir: A Symbol of Hindu Identity

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:55 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:03 am EST
The Ayodhya Ram Mandir, a temple steeped in spiritual significance and cultural fervor, has witnessed an unprecedented crowdfunding campaign across India. The fundraising drive, spanning January and February 2021, was spearheaded by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) with the support of Sangh organizations. The objective was to construct the Ram Mandir at the contentious site in Ayodhya, known as Ramjanmabhoomi, where Hindus believe Lord Ram, a revered deity, was born.

Unprecedented Fundraising Campaign

Over 20 lakh volunteers reached out to approximately 12.7 crore families during the campaign, managing to amass around Rs 2,100 crore for the temple’s construction. The movement for the temple’s establishment began in 1984, and the recent fundraising campaign served as a pivotal chapter in the enduring struggle to erect the temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Broad-based Participation

The campaign saw contributions from a diverse cross-section of Indian society, including sex workers, beggars, the elderly, and the transgender community. This drive, considered one of the largest in India’s history, reflects the temple’s significance as a symbol of Hindu identity. The temple’s construction is not funded by the government or any single business entity but represents a collective effort symbolizing the culmination of a 500-year struggle that included a protracted legal battle.

Symbol of Cultural Connection

Individuals from various walks of life, irrespective of their financial status, contributed to the cause, often donating more than their means. This reflects a deep-rooted emotional and cultural connection to the temple. The fundraising strategy involved collecting small amounts to enable widespread participation and connect millions to the Ram Mandir movement.

India Spirituality
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

