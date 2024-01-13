en English
India

Unmasking the True-Crime Phenomenon on OTT Platforms

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
The allure of the true-crime genre is complex, intricately woven with strands of fascination, detective roleplay, and a sigh of relief that the events unfurling on screen are alien to personal experience. A genre that has witnessed substantial growth on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and ZEE5, true-crime offers an intoxicating cocktail of organic twists and active audience engagement.

The Evolution of True-Crime Storytelling

According to Chandni A Dabas, a key player from the India Today Group and producer of Netflix’s gripping series ‘Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case’, the storytelling style within the true-crime genre has evolved significantly. This evolution has played a crucial role in amplifying viewership and interest. The appeal of true-crime isn’t a novel phenomenon. Indian audiences have been riveted by its charm since shows like ‘Crime Patrol’ first graced television screens over two decades ago.

Unraveling the Appeal

True-crime stories, such as ‘The Hunt for Veerappan’, offer more than just a tantalizing chase or mystery. They provide insights into the socio-political impacts of crime, shedding light on the intricate tapestry of motives, histories, and potential futures. Creators of these narratives acknowledge the emotional toll it takes to delve into dark human experiences, but it’s a price willingly paid, given the genre’s widespread popularity.

The Demand for True-Crime

Viewers are drawn to true crime for a myriad of reasons, including understanding the criminal psyche, learning about investigative processes, and exploring the often-unsettling depths of human behavior. Despite the grim nature of the content, the demand for true-crime stories remains high. This unflagging interest, fueled by a collective desire to comprehend the inexplicable, guarantees the genre’s continued popularity on OTT platforms.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

