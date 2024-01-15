University Rankings Key Factor for Indian Students Studying Abroad: Fateh Education Survey

In a revelation that underscores the importance Indian students place on university reputation and perceived quality, a survey by Fateh Education shows that 78 percent of Indian students considering studying abroad consider university rankings as a key determinant in their decision-making. The findings point to the weightage Indian students give to global rankings when selecting an institution for higher studies abroad.

Rankings, Fees, and Job Opportunities

According to the survey, tuition fees and job opportunities were the second and third most crucial considerations for these students, with 71 percent and 65 percent respectively prioritizing these aspects. The data illustrates that Indian students are price-sensitive and value affordability, factoring in not only the tuition fees but also the cost of living in their decisions.

Other influencing elements include the availability of post-study work visas, course rankings, the location of the university, and part-time work opportunities. These findings suggest a complex interplay of factors that Indian students analyze when planning to pursue higher education abroad.

Guidance for Decision Making

Suneet Singh Kochar, CEO of Fateh Education, emphasizes the need for comprehensive guidance from counselors to assist students in making choices aligned with their personal strengths and career aspirations. Amidst changing visa policies and the sway of global politics on education, Indian students must navigate a labyrinth of considerations to make informed decisions.

Global University Rankings

University rankings such as the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings and the QS World University Rankings serve as comparative tools, providing independent data about university performance on a global scale. These rankings are based on various performance indicators including academic reputation, employer reputation, research impact, and internationalization.

However, concerns have been voiced about an overreliance on subjective indicators and reputation surveys, as well as the global consistency and integrity of the data used to compile these rankings. As the discourse around university rankings continues, the onus is on universities and policymakers to ensure the credibility and validity of these rankings to aid prospective students in their decision-making process.