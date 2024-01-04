en English
University of Jammu Emphasizes Academic Excellence and Infrastructure Development: A Glimpse into the Future

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:02 pm EST
University of Jammu Emphasizes Academic Excellence and Infrastructure Development: A Glimpse into the Future

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jammu, Prof. Umesh Rai, along with key university officials, met with senior media members, unveiling a series of ambitious initiatives aimed at achieving academic excellence and enhancing student success. The interaction underscored the university’s dedication to fostering an academically vibrant environment, bolstered by rigorous research, robust industry partnerships, and a strong commitment to the success of students.

Government Funding and Faculty Development

The Vice-Chancellor accentuated the university’s receipt of a significant financial boost of Rs 10 crore from the UT Jammu & Kashmir Government. This fund is earmarked for capacity development programmes and for the effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. The university is gearing up for a comprehensive faculty development programme, highlighting their commitment to nurturing a dynamic academic community.

Infrastructure Development and Cultural Promotion

Prof. Rai discussed imminent infrastructure projects, including an innovation tower, a sizable parking space, and an emblematic main gate. Notably, the main gate will depict Dogra culture, serving as a testament to the university’s respect for local traditions and heritage. The university’s commitment to blending academic innovation with cultural preservation was evident in the Vice-Chancellor’s address.

Academic Initiatives and Community Engagement

Design Your Degree is a specialized training programme that the university plans to introduce. In addition, the university has launched online master’s degrees in English and Commerce, in line with the global trend of digital learning. The university will also host a women’s science congress, fostering empowerment through science and technology. In an effort to promote intergenerational engagement, the university is initiating ‘Bajargon ke baat Yuvawo ke sath’, a programme facilitating knowledge sharing between youth and elders. This initiative will also include the production of a documentary, capturing the essence of shared wisdom.

‘Goonj’: A Celebration of Talent

The Vice-Chancellor announced ‘Goonj’, a planned 3-day festival featuring participation from universities and colleges across UT J&K. This event signifies the university’s dedication to nurturing talent and fostering a sense of community among students.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

