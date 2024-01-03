en English
Education

University of Jammu Embarks on Major Infrastructural and Academic Enhancements

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:32 pm EST
University of Jammu Embarks on Major Infrastructural and Academic Enhancements

University of Jammu, under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Umesh Rai, is stepping up efforts to enhance its academic and infrastructural landscape. The university is poised to make significant advancements, including the construction of a large parking facility, an iconic main gate symbolizing Dogra culture, and the launch of numerous academic programs.

Infrastructural and Academic Developments

In order to ensure a comprehensive education experience, the university is undertaking several infrastructural initiatives. A major plan is the construction of a large parking facility aimed at streamlining vehicle management within the campus. Additionally, an iconic main gate is proposed to be built, reflecting the rich Dogra culture, which will significantly contribute to the institution’s identity.

The university is also planning to bolster its academic offerings. Backed by a financial aid of Rs 10 crore from the UT Government, the university is focusing on faculty development through capacity building programs. Interestingly, half of this financial support is allocated for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Special Programs and Events

Several noteworthy events are on the university’s calendar. The Women Science Congress, set to take place in February, is anticipated to be a landmark event in women empowerment. A three-day festival named ‘Goonj,’ featuring talent and best practices from the universities of J&K and affiliated colleges of JU, is another major forthcoming event.

Apart from these, a unique program named ‘Bajargon ke baat Yuvawo ke sath’ is in the works. This initiative aims to foster interaction between youth and elders, ultimately leading to the creation of a documentary encapsulating these intergenerational exchanges.

Overall, these developments indicate the University of Jammu’s commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and student success, while enriching its infrastructural facilities and cultural heritage.

Education India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Education

