University of Jammu Celebrates Republic Day with Academic and Infrastructural Announcements

On the 75th Republic Day, the University of Jammu, led by Vice Chancellor, Prof. Umesh Rai, honored the nation with fervent patriotism. The celebration was marked by the unfurling of the National Flag and a profound acknowledgment of the security forces' contributions to the country.

Academic Announcements and Initiatives

Prof. Rai applauded the NCC JK Girls Battalion for their accomplishments in various competitions. He further highlighted the university's latest initiatives, including the 'Design Your Degree' program, nationally recognized, and the inventive 'College on Wheels'. A corpus fund of Rs. 50 Lakh has been set aside for the 'Litzine' Magazine, championed by the Literary Club.

The Vice Chancellor brought light to the successful implementation of the choice-based credit system and the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). He emphasized the significance of inter-state student exchange programs for fostering knowledge sharing.

Infrastructural Developments and Research Promotion

Prof. Rai revealed substantial infrastructural developments in the university, disclosing that over Rs 70 crore has been sanctioned by the Jammu and Kashmir Government. This includes the establishment of an Innovation Tower and the impending renovation of facilities.

The university is also vigorously promoting research, funding 12 research projects and planning to magnify travel grants and fellowships.

Boosting Entrepreneurship and Community Engagement

The University of Jammu has received around Rs 4 crores from the J&K government for entrepreneurship promotion. The university has successfully conducted the startup fair 'Igniter', leading to several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and national-level startup internships. The university has also launched the first Community Radio Station '91.2 FM DHWANI'.

Adding to the Republic Day celebration, a T-55 Tank, a War Trophy donated by the Army, was unveiled by Prof. Rai. This will serve as a potent source of inspiration for the students. The event, attended by university deans, faculty, and students, incorporated cultural performances and was organized by Prof. Prakash Antahal. It was efficiently managed by various university members.