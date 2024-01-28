University-Industry Collaboration Summit: Shaping the Future of Jharkhand and India

The collaboration between academia and the industry was the focal point of the recent University Industry Government (UIG) Summit 2024. The summit, held under the aegis of the 'Viksit Jharkhand-Viksit Bharat' initiative, was a concerted effort by the Jharkhand University of Technology (JUT) and Amity University, Jharkhand. The event aimed to align the academic curriculum with industry requirements, thereby shaping the future of Jharkhand and ultimately contributing to the grand vision of transforming India into the world's third-largest economy.

Aligning Academia and Industry

The summit underscored the importance of understanding the needs of the industry to produce 'industry-ready' students. This alignment of academia and industry is a critical factor in ensuring that students are adequately prepared for the professional world. The event served as a platform for universities, industries, and the state government to foster a collaborative approach towards this alignment.

Fostering Innovation and Creativity

One of the key themes highlighted during the summit was the necessity for an environment of innovation and creativity in both educational and industrial sectors. Such an environment can be nurtured through effective government policies, as emphasized by Governor Radhakrishnan. The governor's address underscored the significance of these policies in promoting innovation and creativity, thereby fostering an atmosphere conducive to progress and development.

Jharkhand's Role in India's Development

Governor Radhakrishnan also emphasized Jharkhand's crucial role in realizing the vision of a developed India. The governor affirmed that the vision of making India the third-largest economy could only be actualized when states like Jharkhand develop. He urged all stakeholders to contribute towards the national commitment, aligning with the Prime Minister's aim of economic growth.