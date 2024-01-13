Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to Inaugurate Key Railway Projects in Odisha

In an endeavor to bolster the railway infrastructure and connectivity in Odisha, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is primed to inaugurate an array of railway projects in the state this Sunday. Among the myriad of initiatives, the introduction of a Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train service to Nilagiri in Balasore district is one of the standout developments.

Reviving History and Enhancing Accessibility

The minister’s agenda also includes the inauguration of the Balasore-Gopinathpur Nilagiri passenger line. This 20-kilometer stretch holds historical significance as its roots can be traced back to 1909 when it was initially established by a private company for the transportation of granite from Nilagiri to Kolkata. Over time, this railway line fell into oblivion. However, on January 7, 2022, Minister Vaishnaw took a decisive step towards its revival, laying the foundation stone for its refurbishment. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced that three pairs of MEMU trains will operate daily on this rejuvenated route, marking the first time that people in the area will have access to passenger train services.

Boosting Passenger Amenities and Safety

Aside from enhancing connectivity, the minister’s itinerary also aims at improving passenger amenities and safety. He is set to inaugurate a new reservation counter at Betnoti station in Mayurbhanj district, and lay the foundation for the construction of a subway at the same station. These initiatives are expected to make travel more convenient and safer for passengers.

Future Plans in the Pipeline

Among other projects, the minister will also flag off four trains to Daspalla station, partake in the inauguration of the Khordha road Balangir rail line project, and the Dasapalla station building and newly built Nuagaon Dasapala rail section. His schedule also includes participation in various programs by the Railway and Post departments staged at different locations across the state. These moves are indicative of the Indian Railways’ commitment to improving railway infrastructure and passenger services in the state.