Union Power Minister Calls for Elimination of Load Shedding in India

Union Power Minister R K Singh, in a pivotal two-day review, planning, and monitoring (RPM) meeting, delivered a clarion call for the total elimination of gratuitous load shedding in India, equating it to a crucial benchmark of a developed nation. Stating that such load shedding is an insult to the citizens, Singh declared it would be penalized henceforth.

Urging Improvements in Power Sector

Singh made an emphatic appeal to state distribution companies (discoms), urging them to add capacity, sign power purchase agreements (PPAs), ensure resource adequacy, and improve their efficiency. The overarching objective behind these measures is to provide 24x7 electricity to Indian consumers—a basic yet essential service that has long been erratic in various parts of the country.

Acknowledging Progress and Highlighting Concerns

In his address, Singh also made a point to acknowledge the significant improvements in billing efficiency, rural and urban power availability, and the reduction of energy shortages and distribution losses over recent years. However, he expressed concern over the widening gap between the average cost of supply and average revenue realized—a financial anomaly that threatens the stability of the power sector.

Strict Adherence to Legal Framework

Minister Singh sternly reminded power regulators and discoms about the legal implications of violating the Electricity Act, stating that offenders would face prosecution. In his words, respect for the law is non-negotiable, and adherence to the Electricity Act is integral to maintaining a viable power sector—a sector that plays a pivotal role in India's development trajectory.

Future Planning and Consumer Rights

The RPM meeting also delved into topics like distribution, rooftop solar, green hydrogen, green appliances, and the Rights of Consumer Rules. The focus was on planning for projects up to 2029-30, with a clear emphasis on ensuring the viability of DISCOMs and respecting the rights of consumers in the process.