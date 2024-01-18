Union Pleads with PM Modi to Revitalize Neglected Willingdon Island

The Cochin Port Joint Trade Union Forum has petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking urgent intervention to restore the lost eminence of Willingdon Island in Kochi. The island has been largely dormant, following the transfer of container terminal operations to Vallarpadam. The Union has submitted a memorandum during the Prime Minister’s visit, suggesting the deployment of innovative strategies to restructure and diversify the island, a former active business center, to reinstate its economic health, augment the port’s revenue, and provide work opportunities for workers and their dependents.

Willingdon Island: A Relic of Past Glory

Willingdon Island, once a bustling nerve center of commerce, now languishes in neglect. The Union has emphasized the sacrifice of approximately 1,500 workers who were rendered jobless following the closure of the former Rajiv Gandhi Container Terminal. The expectation was that the new International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Vallarpadam would usher in fresh opportunities. However, this anticipation remains unfulfilled, and Willingdon Island continues to remain largely inactive.

A Plea for Government Intervention

Union leaders, P.M. Mohammed Haneef and C.D. Nandakumar, have implored the government for budgetary assistance to cope with the high costs related to maintenance dredging necessary to keep the port’s shipping channel functional. Currently, the Cochin Port is incurring an expenditure of about ₹200 crore annually to extract 300 lakh cubic meters of silt, a financial burden that significantly surpasses that of any other Indian port. They caution that further deepening of the channel would only escalate these costs.

The Road Ahead

The Union’s plea underscores the need for strategic planning and investment in infrastructure to harness the potential of Willingdon Island. By doing so, it is believed that not only would this revitalize the port’s financial health, but it would also stimulate the local economy by generating jobs and fostering business growth. The fate of Willingdon Island now rests in the hands of the government, as it is presented with an opportunity to breathe new life into this forgotten island.