en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi Champions Development at Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:33 am EST
Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi Champions Development at Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

In the heart of Delhi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi, took to the stage, marking her presence in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. A significant event that convened on December 28 and 29, 2023, it has drawn attention from various corners of India. The Yatra, an initiative aimed at fostering a shared vision for a developed and unified India, has been a beacon of hope and unity for many.

Minister Lekhi’s Emphasis on Development

During her address, Minister Lekhi underscored the objectives of the Yatra, sharing her thoughts on the country’s developmental goals and cultural ethos. With her presence and participation, she not only represented the central government’s support for the initiative but also highlighted the government’s commitment to national development and unity.

Among the many points she touched upon, she emphasized the role of skill development and entrepreneurship in propelling India’s growth. The minister’s focus on these areas signifies the government’s recognition of their importance in creating a prosperous future for India.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Fostering a Shared Vision

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is not just an event but a journey towards a unified vision for India’s development. It encourages discussions and activities that are in line with the country’s developmental objectives. Moreover, it serves as a platform for individuals to contribute to the nation’s progress in their unique ways.

During the Yatra, Minister Lekhi administered pledges and distributed Ujjwala gas connections, demonstrating the government’s commitment to improving the lives of its citizens. Her actions during the event served as a tangible manifestation of the government’s dedication to the Yatra’s ideals.

A Symbol of Government Commitment

Minister Lekhi’s participation in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a testament to the government’s dedication to initiatives that promote national unity and development. It is a clear signal of the government’s commitment to fostering an environment that enables its citizens to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress. Her speech, focusing on the government’s commitment to these ideals, emphasized the importance of collective efforts in achieving a prosperous future for India.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BSF Thwarts Cattle Smuggling Attempt Along Meghalaya Border

By Dil Bar Irshad

Government of India Unveils Official 2024 Calendar: A Chronicle of Achievements

By Rafia Tasleem

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni's Travel Mishap at Mumbai Airport

By BNN Correspondents

Oppo Reno 11 Series Poised for Imminent Launch in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

Climate Change Brews a Crisis in Assam's Tea Estates ...
@Agriculture · 22 mins
Climate Change Brews a Crisis in Assam's Tea Estates ...
heart comment 0
Rashmika Mandanna: Basking in the Joy of Achievement and Gratitude

By BNN Correspondents

Rashmika Mandanna: Basking in the Joy of Achievement and Gratitude
India’s Stamp Duty Collections Reach Decade High: A Sign of Robust Real Estate Growth?

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Stamp Duty Collections Reach Decade High: A Sign of Robust Real Estate Growth?
Mumbai Property Market Sees Record Surge in Sales: Sign of Robust Recovery

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mumbai Property Market Sees Record Surge in Sales: Sign of Robust Recovery
Karnataka Headmistress Faces Suspension Over Alleged Misconduct During School Excursion

By Dil Bar Irshad

Karnataka Headmistress Faces Suspension Over Alleged Misconduct During School Excursion
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda: Embracing Youth Involvement in Political Leadership
1 min
Uganda: Embracing Youth Involvement in Political Leadership
Maldives Launches Nationwide Mosquito Control Campaign 'Madhirin Rakkaa'
2 mins
Maldives Launches Nationwide Mosquito Control Campaign 'Madhirin Rakkaa'
Manchester United Aims for High Note Finish in Final 2023 Clash Against Nottingham Forest
2 mins
Manchester United Aims for High Note Finish in Final 2023 Clash Against Nottingham Forest
2024: The Year of Elections - A Global Tipping Point
2 mins
2024: The Year of Elections - A Global Tipping Point
Security Investments Paramount for Economic Stability: Walugembe's Take and China's Global Role
3 mins
Security Investments Paramount for Economic Stability: Walugembe's Take and China's Global Role
Uganda's Electoral Commission in Crisis: A Call for Administrative Action
5 mins
Uganda's Electoral Commission in Crisis: A Call for Administrative Action
Emmanuel Dombo Criticizes Opposition MPs: Allegations of Hypocrisy and Political Tensions
5 mins
Emmanuel Dombo Criticizes Opposition MPs: Allegations of Hypocrisy and Political Tensions
Government of India Unveils Official 2024 Calendar: A Chronicle of Achievements
5 mins
Government of India Unveils Official 2024 Calendar: A Chronicle of Achievements
MSseggona's Call for Unity Echoes Amidst Global Political Unrest
6 mins
MSseggona's Call for Unity Echoes Amidst Global Political Unrest
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
29 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app