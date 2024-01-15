en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Union Minister Joins Bihu Celebrations, Highlights Importance of Regional Traditions

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST
Union Minister Joins Bihu Celebrations, Highlights Importance of Regional Traditions

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal added a political touch to the traditional Magh Bihu celebrations in Guwahati by lighting the Meji, a ceremonial bonfire on January 15. Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu, is a celebration that captures the spirit of Assam, marking the end of the harvesting season with joyous celebrations and vibrant customs. Sonowal’s participation in the festivities not only underscores the significance of the festival as a cultural cornerstone for the Assamese people but also reflects the government’s commitment to preserving and promoting regional traditions.

Magh Bihu: A Celebration of Harvest and Unity

Bhogali Bihu is a festival that embodies the socio-cultural ethos of the Assamese people. Celebrated in mid-January during the local month of Magh, it signifies the culmination of the harvesting season. The festival features the Bihu dance and songs, serving as a unifying force among the Assamese people, transcending religious and social divides.

Lighting the Meji: Discarding the Past, Welcoming New Hopes

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal lit the traditional Meji, a bonfire symbolizing the fire god Agni, as part of the Magh Bihu celebrations. The burning of the Meji represents the discarding of the past and the welcoming of new hopes and aspirations, a tradition deeply rooted in the culture of the region.

India’s Vibrant Regional Festivities

This vibrant amalgamation of Indian festivals reflects the rich diversity and traditions that characterize the different regions of the country. From the northern states celebrating Makar Sankranti with kite flying to the southern states reveling in the harvest festival of Pongal, the excitement of Jallikattu, the bull-taming sports in Tamil Nadu, to the fervor of Bihu in Assam, these festivities encapsulate the unity in diversity that defines India.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
47 seconds ago
UPI: The Game Changer in India's Economic Landscape
In a marked shift from cash-driven to digital transactions, the United Payments Interface (UPI) has revolutionized how India conducts its financial dealings. From trivial purchases to hefty bill settlements and investment undertakings, UPI has found its way into the daily financial habits of the Indian populace. In December 2023, UPI transactions reached a zenith of
UPI: The Game Changer in India's Economic Landscape
Bird Injuries During Uttarayan Festival: Ahmedabad Trust Steps Up to Aid Recovery
25 mins ago
Bird Injuries During Uttarayan Festival: Ahmedabad Trust Steps Up to Aid Recovery
Belagavi: A Tapestry of Valor, Culture, and Controversies
25 mins ago
Belagavi: A Tapestry of Valor, Culture, and Controversies
Revolutionizing Physiotherapy: Startoon Labs' Pheezee, World's Smallest EMG Machine
1 min ago
Revolutionizing Physiotherapy: Startoon Labs' Pheezee, World's Smallest EMG Machine
From Political Departures to Culinary Accolades: A Week in Review
22 mins ago
From Political Departures to Culinary Accolades: A Week in Review
Vibrant Celebrations of Tusu and Lohri Festivals in Ranchi Reflect Unity and Cultural Richness
24 mins ago
Vibrant Celebrations of Tusu and Lohri Festivals in Ranchi Reflect Unity and Cultural Richness
Latest Headlines
World News
High Prices No Deterrent for Fans at Australian Open
44 seconds
High Prices No Deterrent for Fans at Australian Open
Revolutionizing Physiotherapy: Startoon Labs' Pheezee, World's Smallest EMG Machine
1 min
Revolutionizing Physiotherapy: Startoon Labs' Pheezee, World's Smallest EMG Machine
Stephen Laybutt, Former Australian Olympian, Found Dead in New South Wales Bushland
1 min
Stephen Laybutt, Former Australian Olympian, Found Dead in New South Wales Bushland
Ex-Socceroo Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in New South Wales
2 mins
Ex-Socceroo Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in New South Wales
YouGov Poll Foresees Potential Political Storm for Tories
10 mins
YouGov Poll Foresees Potential Political Storm for Tories
100 Days of Conflict: Israel's Attack on Gaza Continues Amid Diminishing Hope for Diplomacy
10 mins
100 Days of Conflict: Israel's Attack on Gaza Continues Amid Diminishing Hope for Diplomacy
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
12 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2024 U.S. Presidential Campaign: Key Developments in Iowa
14 mins
2024 U.S. Presidential Campaign: Key Developments in Iowa
Sam Kerr's Optimistic Road to Recovery Following ACL Surgery
14 mins
Sam Kerr's Optimistic Road to Recovery Following ACL Surgery
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
12 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
59 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app