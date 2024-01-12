en English
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Discusses India’s High-Speed Data Connectivity

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
In a captivating dialogue with popular tech influencer TechnicalGuruji, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shed light on India’s accelerating developments in high-speed data connectivity. The conversation spanned an array of critical areas, from the implementation of 5G technology to the government’s initiatives in bridging the digital divide.

India’s Leap into 5G Technology

The minister highlighted the efforts being made to enhance the country’s Internet infrastructure. He mentioned Airtel’s 5G services, which have already reached over 500 cities and are expected to cover all urban areas by the end of the year. Through a phased rollout, the telecom giant also plans to extend its high-speed services to all urban regions by 2024. The minister detailed Airtel’s 5G spectrum acquisition, speed capabilities, and strategic expansion plans to various regions across India.

Bridging the Digital Divide

The conversation also touched upon the challenges faced in reaching rural areas and the government’s endeavours to overcome them. Vaishnaw mentioned Jio’s 5G network launch in India, which will initially roll out in key cities. With speed capabilities of over 1Gbps, device compatibility plans, and spectrum acquisition, Jio is poised to help bridge the digital divide. The government’s involvement in ensuring 5G device compatibility and expected coverage in rural and underdeveloped areas further amplifies this mission.

Role of Policies and Cybersecurity

Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships and the role of policies in fostering innovation and investment in the telecom sector. He also underscored the criticality of cybersecurity and data protection in the age of increasing Internet usage. This dialogue made it clear that India is making significant strides toward becoming a digitally empowered society, focusing on integrating cutting-edge technologies to enhance connectivity for its citizens.

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

