Union Minister Anurag Thakur Launches India’s 2024 Calendar: A Year-long Journey of Achievements

Union Minister Anurag Thakur has officially launched the Government of India’s 2024 calendar, aptly named “Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat” (Our Resolve Developed India). The calendar, a testament to the government’s accomplishments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, offers a month-by-month exploration of the different initiatives and sectors impacted by these achievements. Each month is designed with a distinct theme, ranging from “Unleashing Potential, Making India Self-reliant” in January to “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The World Is One Family) in December.

From QR Codes to Cultural Values

The 2024 calendar is embedded with a QR code feature that allows users to delve into the details of the government’s accomplishments. The themes, handpicked for each month, touch on initiatives such as ‘Make in India’, youth empowerment, inclusivity, women’s empowerment, agricultural advancements, job creation, middle-class support, digital transformation, healthcare access, cultural values, and India’s role as a global advocate for sustainability.

Reflecting a Nation’s Progress

Each month’s theme is strategically chosen to reflect the government’s commitment to various sectors. It narrates the transformative journey of the Indian society under the government’s people-friendly policies. The calendar focuses on the happiness seen among women, youth, the middle class, farmers, and all segments of society due to the government fulfilling its commitments made over the past nine years.

A Step Towards a Developed India

With the launch of the 2024 calendar, the government aims to serve as a daily reminder of its dedication to the development and progress of the nation. It is a reaffirmation of the government’s resolve to make India a developed country by 2047. Union Minister Anurag Thakur expressed hope for the opportunities in 2024 and the world’s optimism towards India’s leadership. The calendar is a testament to India’s strides towards self-reliance and its achievements in diverse sectors such as railways, infrastructure, start-ups, and establishing a corruption-free government.