en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Launches India’s 2024 Calendar: A Year-long Journey of Achievements

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:34 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:57 pm EST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Launches India’s 2024 Calendar: A Year-long Journey of Achievements

Union Minister Anurag Thakur has officially launched the Government of India’s 2024 calendar, aptly named “Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat” (Our Resolve Developed India). The calendar, a testament to the government’s accomplishments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, offers a month-by-month exploration of the different initiatives and sectors impacted by these achievements. Each month is designed with a distinct theme, ranging from “Unleashing Potential, Making India Self-reliant” in January to “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The World Is One Family) in December.

From QR Codes to Cultural Values

The 2024 calendar is embedded with a QR code feature that allows users to delve into the details of the government’s accomplishments. The themes, handpicked for each month, touch on initiatives such as ‘Make in India’, youth empowerment, inclusivity, women’s empowerment, agricultural advancements, job creation, middle-class support, digital transformation, healthcare access, cultural values, and India’s role as a global advocate for sustainability.

Reflecting a Nation’s Progress

Each month’s theme is strategically chosen to reflect the government’s commitment to various sectors. It narrates the transformative journey of the Indian society under the government’s people-friendly policies. The calendar focuses on the happiness seen among women, youth, the middle class, farmers, and all segments of society due to the government fulfilling its commitments made over the past nine years.

A Step Towards a Developed India

With the launch of the 2024 calendar, the government aims to serve as a daily reminder of its dedication to the development and progress of the nation. It is a reaffirmation of the government’s resolve to make India a developed country by 2047. Union Minister Anurag Thakur expressed hope for the opportunities in 2024 and the world’s optimism towards India’s leadership. The calendar is a testament to India’s strides towards self-reliance and its achievements in diverse sectors such as railways, infrastructure, start-ups, and establishing a corruption-free government.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India Commits Rs 1,250 Crore to International Mega-Science Project, the Square Kilometre Array

By Geeta Pillai

Mahesh Babu Unveils Behind-the-Scenes Peek into Ad Shoot and Shares New Year Plans

By Rafia Tasleem

A Farewell Tennis Match and an Autorickshaw Ride: Symbolizing India-Australia Diplomatic Relations

By Geeta Pillai

Fresh Outbreak of Violence in Manipur: Security Challenges Rekindled

By Dil Bar Irshad

L&T Bags Major Contract for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project's Corridor ...
@Business · 4 mins
L&T Bags Major Contract for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project's Corridor ...
heart comment 0
PM Narendra Modi: India Today’s Newsmaker of the Year 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

PM Narendra Modi: India Today's Newsmaker of the Year 2023
Indian Government Proposes Guidelines to Improve Railway Accessibility for Persons with Disabilities

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Government Proposes Guidelines to Improve Railway Accessibility for Persons with Disabilities
ISRO’s Journey: A Chronicle of Visionaries and Milestones

By Rafia Tasleem

ISRO's Journey: A Chronicle of Visionaries and Milestones
Mussoorie Gears Up to Welcome New Year 2024 Amidst Tourist Influx

By Rafia Tasleem

Mussoorie Gears Up to Welcome New Year 2024 Amidst Tourist Influx
Latest Headlines
World News
Snowy Glasgow Prepares for Celtic-Rangers Clash Amid Transfer Speculations
6 mins
Snowy Glasgow Prepares for Celtic-Rangers Clash Amid Transfer Speculations
Day of Drama in English and Scottish Football Leagues: Match Highlights and Controversies
6 mins
Day of Drama in English and Scottish Football Leagues: Match Highlights and Controversies
Nottingham Forest Versus Manchester United: A Premier League Clash of High Anticipation
7 mins
Nottingham Forest Versus Manchester United: A Premier League Clash of High Anticipation
House Republicans Criticize Biden's Vacation Amidst Border Crisis
8 mins
House Republicans Criticize Biden's Vacation Amidst Border Crisis
Phil Scott: A Republican Governor Winning Hearts in Liberal Vermont
9 mins
Phil Scott: A Republican Governor Winning Hearts in Liberal Vermont
Wolves Dominate Everton with a 3-0 Victory in Premier League
10 mins
Wolves Dominate Everton with a 3-0 Victory in Premier League
New York Knicks Acquire Forward OG Anunoby in Major Trade
10 mins
New York Knicks Acquire Forward OG Anunoby in Major Trade
Masking Symptoms: U.S. Workers Turn to Cold and Allergy Medications Amid Pandemic
11 mins
Masking Symptoms: U.S. Workers Turn to Cold and Allergy Medications Amid Pandemic
The Thrill and Threat of Bull Riding: Unmasking the 'Most Dangerous Eight Seconds in Sports'
11 mins
The Thrill and Threat of Bull Riding: Unmasking the 'Most Dangerous Eight Seconds in Sports'
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
34 mins
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
4 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
5 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
5 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
5 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
5 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
6 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app