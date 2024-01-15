en English
Business

Union Budget 2024: The Pulse of India’s Business Leaders

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:15 pm EST
Union Budget 2024: The Pulse of India’s Business Leaders

India’s business leaders, representing diverse sectors, have voiced their expectations and concerns for the upcoming Union Budget 2024, providing a peek into the corporate sentiment about India’s economic trajectory. The anticipation is palpable, as the CEOs await key policy decisions that could shape their sectors and influence the country’s growth narrative for the year.

Education Sector: Emphasis on AI and Rural Access

The education sector leaders stress the necessity for AI integration, expanding access to education and technology in rural areas, and increasing the education budget. They envision a revolution in education through e-learning initiatives and demand immediate reform in the Apprenticeship Act. They also urge a reduction in the GST slab on educational products and services, thereby reducing barriers to quality education.

Electric Vehicle Industry: A Push for Incentives and Infrastructure

On the other hand, executives in the burgeoning electric vehicle industry hope for incentives and investments in charging infrastructure, renewable energy, and battery manufacturing. They articulate the need for tax reforms, demand-side incentives, and GST reform to enhance cost competitiveness. The industry seeks continued support, clarity in provisions, and alignment of policies with net zero goals for sustainable development.

MSME Sector: A Call for Comprehensive Solutions

Leaders from the MSME sector underline the problems of delayed payments and limitations of the TReDS platform. They propose comprehensive solutions such as changes in expense deduction policies and the development of a public rating system for companies’ payment practices. The author, Jyoti Prakash Gadia, stresses the significance of digital platforms and efficient processes for sanction, disbursement, and claim settlement.

Real Estate: Calls for Industry Status and Single-Window Clearance

Stakeholders in the real estate sector emphasize the need for industry status, a single-window clearance system, and a push towards affordable housing. They also propose reforms in long-term capital gains taxation, exemptions to REIT investments, and tax incentives for home buyers and investors.

Finally, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to focus on boosting consumption and addressing issues concerning inflation, increase in input costs, and loan defaults. Increases in funds under the rural employment guarantee scheme MGNREGA and higher payouts for farmers are also likely to be proposed.

The findings of this comprehensive survey are set to be released on 15th January, promising to shed light on the collective corporate sentiment towards India’s economic course in 2024. Stay tuned for more analysis and updates on this exclusive reveal.

Business Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Business

