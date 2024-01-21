Uninterrupted Power Supply to Facilitate Ayodhya's Consecration Ceremony

On Monday, the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh will experience an unprecedented 24-hour uninterrupted power supply. This initiative, steered by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) chairman Ashish Kumar Goel, is aimed at facilitating the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Goel has advised departmental officials to exercise extreme caution in maintaining the power supply throughout the event.

Enhanced Power Supply for Consecration Ceremony

The decision to provide a full-day power supply aligns with the directives of the Chief Minister, who stressed the need for a smooth power supply for all events related to the ceremony. Maintenance work has been carried out on power lines and transformers to ensure that there are no disruptions. All sub-centres and offices have been directed to enhance their aesthetics with colourful lights and conduct cleanliness campaigns. Major buildings of the energy department, including the Shakti Bhawan and the SLDC building, have been illuminated in anticipation of the event.

Overriding the Usual Power Supply Schedule

This special provision deviates from the regular power supply schedule. Typically, villages in Uttar Pradesh experience six hours of load-shedding daily, and agricultural feeders are limited to 10 hours of power supply. Urban areas and tehsil headquarters usually undergo rostering for two and a half hours. However, these normative schedules will be suspended for the duration of the consecration ceremony.

Uninterrupted Power Supply for Ayodhya District

The district of Ayodhya, which is the epicentre of the event, will enjoy an uninterrupted power supply until January 24. This arrangement underscores the significance of the ceremony and reflects the state government's commitment to ensure a seamless conduct of events. It also underlines the state's capability to adapt its infrastructure to suit high-profile events, thereby promising a bright future for Uttar Pradesh's energy sector.