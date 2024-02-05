Unimplemented RTE Act Provision: EWS Students Left Behind in Jammu & Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, a region with a poignant history and an evolving present, an essential provision of the Right to Education (RTE) Act remains inactive, despite the act being in force for over three years following the abrogation of Article 370. The School Education Department (SED) has yet to initiate admissions for students in private unaided schools under Section 12 (1) C of the RTE Act. This critical piece of legislation mandates private institutions to admit at least 25% of their first-grade or kindergarten students from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections, thus providing them with free and compulsory education.

A Delayed Promise

The delay in implementing this crucial directive is coming under scrutiny as private schools in Kashmir are beginning their admission process for kindergarten. The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) had previously directed private schools to reserve a 25% quota for students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), assuring that Samagra Shiksha would reimburse the costs for students enrolled in private schools not established on state land. Nonetheless, schools on state land are required to provide these admissions without compensation from the government.

Failure to Enforce

Despite these directives, the SED has not enforced Section 12, thus failing to facilitate access to quality education for EWS children. The education of countless children from disadvantaged backgrounds hangs in the balance, their futures uncertain due to the department's failure to execute this cardinal aspect of the RTE Act.

Acknowledgement and Action

In a presentation to the Union Ministry of Education (MoE), the SED acknowledged this shortcoming. However, it is yet to take concrete steps to rectify the lapse and ensure every child in Jammu and Kashmir can realize their right to quality education.