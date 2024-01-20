UNGA President Dennis Francis to Visit India: An Opportunity to Bolster Diplomatic Ties and Push for UN Reforms

Embarking on a diplomatic journey of mutual progression, Dennis Francis, President of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA), is slated to initiate a five-day visit to India from January 22-26. This visit, announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India, is expected to serve as a platform for extensive dialogues between Francis and Indian officials, primarily centered around multilateral issues of shared concern.

Focus on UN Reforms

High on the agenda is India's advocacy for intrinsic reforms within the United Nations, particularly within the Security Council. The goal is to restructure the council to be more representative and equitable, with a focus on amplifying the voices of developing nations. This visit will bring into sharp focus the pressing need for these reforms, providing momentum for the ongoing discussions.

Strengthening India-UN Relations

Francis' visit is not confined to the capital, New Delhi. His itinerary extends to Jaipur and Mumbai, where he will pay homage at the 26/11 memorial. By doing so, he acknowledges the shared struggle against terrorism, a core issue for India. The MEA emphasized that this visit will fortify India-UN relations, especially with the General Assembly.

Agenda Beyond Diplomacy

Apart from engaging in diplomatic discussions, Francis will honor Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi. He is also slated to participate in a roundtable discussion centered around India's strides in Digital Public Infrastructure. Furthermore, he will deliver a public address at the Indian Council of World Affairs, outlining his views on multilateralism. On Republic Day, January 26, he will grace the Maharashtra Republic Day Parade as a state guest, symbolizing the shared values of democracy.

The MEA emphasized the potential of this visit to foster enhanced collaboration with the UN, aligning with Indian priorities and addressing global challenges that plague the Global South. Francis, a diplomat hailing from Trinidad and Tobago, has expressed that his presidency's priorities are peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability, encapsulated by the theme 'Rebuilding trust and reigniting solidarity'.