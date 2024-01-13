Unexpected Mid-week Eviction Shakes Up ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 7’ Ahead of Finale

In an unforeseen twist in the ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 7’ house, contestant Vishnu was reportedly eliminated during a mid-week eviction, days before the season’s grand finale. Although an official confirmation from the showrunners is pending, rumors are rife that Vishnu, along with fellow contestant Maya, has been ousted from the competition.

Speculations and Controversies

These speculations gained momentum after information about their alleged eliminations appeared on Wikipedia and several YouTube channels. However, the authenticity of these claims has been widely questioned by fans. The controversy has heightened with a faction of the show’s followers expressing discontent over YouTubers allegedly providing misleading information.

Adding another layer to the intrigue, Vishnu’s official page has denied the eviction, further fueling the uncertainty surrounding his fate in the reality show. The truth of the matter is anticipated to be unveiled in the upcoming episode of the show.

‘Bigg Boss Tamil 7’ and Its Journey

Hosted by the veteran actor Kamal Haasan, ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 7’ began its journey on October 1, 2024, with a diverse group of contestants. The show, over its course, introduced wildcard entries adding an element of surprise and keeping the audience hooked.

The Road to Finale

If the rumors regarding Vishnu and Maya’s eviction turn out to be true, the remaining contestants vying for the coveted trophy will be VJ Archana, Dinesh, and Mani Chandra. The grand finale, scheduled for Sunday, promises an exciting close to the season filled with suspense, anticipation, and high emotions.