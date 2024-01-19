Unexpected Inspection at CMO Underlines Need for Improved Work Culture

In an unexpected move, Radha Raturi, the Additional Chief Secretary, carried out an inspection of various departments within the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) under the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The purpose of the inspection was to gauge the state of record maintenance, cleanliness, and the disposal of outdated and unnecessary items and files within the office.

Inspection Aimed at Improving Work Culture

During the process, Raturi issued firm instructions to the officers to complete all pending tasks related to auctions, record-keeping, cleanliness, and file disposal before the deadline of February 15. Her emphasis wasn't just on the physical aspect of the office environment, but also on the overall work culture within the CMO. She stressed the importance of establishing a proper work environment for staff, which she believes is vital for improving the work culture.

Deadline Set for Improvements

In addition to the inspection, Raturi set a tight deadline for the officers. They were given 15 days to implement the necessary improvements, a period that ends on February 15. This not only put pressure on the officers to complete their tasks promptly but also showed the seriousness of the administration in enhancing the office environment.

Attendance by Various Officials

The inspection was not a solitary event. It was attended by secretary SN Pandey, section officers from all six sections, and other officials. Their presence signifies the importance attached to this initiative, and their involvement guarantees that the results of the inspection will be implemented across all departments and sections within the CMO.