Asia

UNESCO Recognizes Indian Heritage Conservation Efforts: A Closer Look at Two Award-Winning Projects in Punjab

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:26 pm EST
UNESCO Recognizes Indian Heritage Conservation Efforts: A Closer Look at Two Award-Winning Projects in Punjab

In a significant recognition of India’s conservation efforts, the UNESCO 2023 Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation has awarded 12 projects, with a noteworthy six from India. Among these, two pivotal projects from Punjab have received international commendation. The Rambagh Gate in Amritsar and Pipal Haveli in Nawanpind Sardaran village, Gurdaspur, stand as symbols of the country’s commitment to cultural heritage conservation.

The Rambagh Gate: A Testament to Traditional Building Techniques

The ‘Award of Excellence’ was bestowed upon the Rambagh Gate in Amritsar. The restoration of this historical gate was accomplished under the HRIDAY programme by the Municipal Corporation of Amritsar. Employing traditional building techniques, such as Nanakshahi bricks and lime mortar, the restoration work has reinstated the gate’s original form. Today, the gate continues to serve its community as a traditional market, a school, as well as a municipal printing press, demonstrating the integration of heritage into community life.

Pipal Haveli: A Model for Sustainable Development

The Pipal Haveli in Nawanpind Sardaran village, Gurdaspur, was bestowed with Special Recognition for Sustainable Development. The project utilized ecological and traditional building methods in a rural setting, setting an example for other rural conservation efforts.

Heritage Conservation: A Shared Responsibility

The shared responsibility of conserving heritage lies on both national and state governments. The Rambagh Garden in Amritsar is nationally protected, while the Gobindgarh Fort falls under state law. This highlights the complexity and diversity of India’s heritage conservation laws, which serve to protect sites of varying significance.

Challenges and Prospects in Heritage Conservation

While the success of the Rambagh Gate project sets a precedent for integrating heritage into urban planning, it also underscores the challenges in heritage conservation. Notably, the lack of institutional reform to mainstream local cultural heritage into city development poses a significant challenge. Many heritage sites continue to lack policy support, and even projects with central government backing are often neglected. These projects, despite their success, raise critical questions about the marginalization of heritage conservation in city development policies.

The ‘Agenda for Culture’ adopted by UNESCO and the inclusion of culture in the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals underline the importance of integrating culture into development strategies. The overall state of heritage conservation in Amritsar, and by extension India, however, indicates a need for significant improvement. The recognition by UNESCO offers a glimmer of hope, but also a stark reminder of the work that remains to be done.

0
Asia India
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

