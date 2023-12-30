en English
History

Unearthing Telangana’s Past: The Forgotten Stepwells Resurrected

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:37 am EST
Unearthing Telangana’s Past: The Forgotten Stepwells Resurrected

Unearthed from the archives of Telangana’s cultural heritage, The Forgotten Stepwells of Telangana, penned by Yeshwant Ramamurthy, is a testament to the region’s historical interplay with water bodies. This comprehensive exploration produced by the Hyderabad Design Forum (HDF) revives the prominence of stepwells before the advent of borewells and piped water systems, offering a glimpse into the region’s forgotten past.

Hydrology, Geology, and Construction: An Unseen Heritage

The narrative dives into various dimensions of these stepwells, from their hydrology and geology to the construction techniques employed. With intricate iconography and architectural designs, these wells present an undocumented heritage of the subterranean water architecture. The book’s meticulous detailing resurrects the historical and cultural significance of these wells, painting a vivid picture of the Deccan’s arid landscape.

Architectural Insights and Environmental Connections

Contributions from various authors, including practicing architects like Sneha Parthasarathy, enrich the narrative with architectural insights. They offer a deep understanding of the intimate connection between the wells and the region’s geology and environment. The design styles, motifs, and symbolism of the stepwells reflect the socio-cultural life of the region, providing a unique architectural perspective.

Preserving History: A Renewed Effort

The book is born out of a memorandum of understanding signed with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority. This collaboration signifies a renewed effort to restore and preserve these historical water bodies after decades of neglect. The restoration and documentation of stepwells are a crucial step towards the rediscovery of Telangana’s socio-cultural life.

Moreover, the narrative touches upon the cultural aspects, including the mention of a film adaptation of a short story about a well. This illustration underscores the deep cultural roots of wells in local society, further highlighting the importance of these stepwells.

History India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

