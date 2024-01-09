en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Understanding Legal Rights for NRIs Managing Immovable Properties in India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
Understanding Legal Rights for NRIs Managing Immovable Properties in India

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) possessing immovable properties within the boundaries of India have been legally empowered to engage in rental or sale agreements, anchored on the conditions mutually agreed upon by the involved parties, as long as they operate within the framework of the relevant laws. This was revealed by Aradhana Bhansali, a partner at Rajani Associates, who highlighted key legal provisions for NRIs dealing with immovable properties in India.

Special Power of Attorney (SPA) for NRIs

In the interest of smooth transactions, NRIs can assign a Special Power of Attorney (SPA) to a representative in India. This SPA, however, needs to be meticulously registered and stamped following the state laws where the property finds its abode. The SPA serves as a powerful tool for NRIs, enabling them to navigate their property transactions, without their physical presence being a prerequisite.

The Dynamics of Rental Arrangements

When it comes to rental arrangements, the tenancy agreement is king, creating the terms and conditions that bind the landlord and tenant. The agreement may also incorporate clauses about sub-letting. In a scenario where a tenant sublets without the prior agreement of the landlord, the latter has the leverage to either give a nod to the subletting or proceed to seek eviction of both the tenant and the sub-tenant. This provides a safety net for NRI landlords, ensuring their interests are safeguarded.

Understanding Residency Status for NRIs

Delving deeper into the intricacies of property transactions, the article underlines the significance of comprehending the residency status for NRIs. This extends to include tax implications for resident and non-resident sellers, TDS rates, and exemptions for agricultural land sales. All these elements come together to paint a comprehensive picture of the legal rights and guidelines for NRIs managing immovable properties in India.

The article concludes with a promotional snippet, shedding light on the growth of Livemint as a news website and the enticing offers it presents to its subscribers. The narrative is certainly a testament to the commitment of Livemint in delivering both the overview and intricate details of events, resonating with its global audience.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
19 seconds ago
Kala Utsav Connects India's Cultural Diversity: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
The Kala Utsav 2023, a grand showcase of India’s cultural richness and youthful artistic prowess, was inaugurated by the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan. This annual festival, which runs from January 9-12, is an initiative by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, and the National
Kala Utsav Connects India's Cultural Diversity: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Minority Status of Educational Institutions Not Affected by State Regulation: Chief Justice Chandrachud
4 mins ago
Minority Status of Educational Institutions Not Affected by State Regulation: Chief Justice Chandrachud
Bilkis Bano Case Verdict Stirs Political Reactions; India-Maldives Relations Under Scrutiny
6 mins ago
Bilkis Bano Case Verdict Stirs Political Reactions; India-Maldives Relations Under Scrutiny
Fatal Accident during Electric Vehicle Trial Run in Haridwar’s Rajaji Tiger Reserve
2 mins ago
Fatal Accident during Electric Vehicle Trial Run in Haridwar’s Rajaji Tiger Reserve
India's Supreme Court Tackles Minority Status for Educational Institutions
3 mins ago
India's Supreme Court Tackles Minority Status for Educational Institutions
Gujarat High Court Upholds Conviction of Sanjiv Bhatt in 1990 Custodial Death Case
3 mins ago
Gujarat High Court Upholds Conviction of Sanjiv Bhatt in 1990 Custodial Death Case
Latest Headlines
World News
The Northwest's Outdoor Lifestyle: An Orthopedic Perspective on Joint Health
54 seconds
The Northwest's Outdoor Lifestyle: An Orthopedic Perspective on Joint Health
Toronto FC Welcomes Honduran Midfielder Deybi Flores in First Signing Under Herdman
2 mins
Toronto FC Welcomes Honduran Midfielder Deybi Flores in First Signing Under Herdman
Caitlin Clark Scores Off Court with 'Crunch Time' Cereal Launch
2 mins
Caitlin Clark Scores Off Court with 'Crunch Time' Cereal Launch
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Hit $31.5 Billion by 2028
2 mins
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Hit $31.5 Billion by 2028
Allegations of Misconduct against MP Andy Appiah Kubi: A Blow to NPP?
3 mins
Allegations of Misconduct against MP Andy Appiah Kubi: A Blow to NPP?
Africa in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Challenges, and Change
3 mins
Africa in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Challenges, and Change
Wales Reflects on the Legacy of Franz Beckenbauer, 'Der Kaiser' of Football
3 mins
Wales Reflects on the Legacy of Franz Beckenbauer, 'Der Kaiser' of Football
Paula Vennells Returns CBE Amid Fallout Over Post Office Scandal
3 mins
Paula Vennells Returns CBE Amid Fallout Over Post Office Scandal
Seton Hall vs. Georgetown: An NCAA Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Seton Hall vs. Georgetown: An NCAA Basketball Showdown
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
21 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
1 hour
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
1 hour
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
1 hour
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app