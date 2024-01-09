Understanding Legal Rights for NRIs Managing Immovable Properties in India

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) possessing immovable properties within the boundaries of India have been legally empowered to engage in rental or sale agreements, anchored on the conditions mutually agreed upon by the involved parties, as long as they operate within the framework of the relevant laws. This was revealed by Aradhana Bhansali, a partner at Rajani Associates, who highlighted key legal provisions for NRIs dealing with immovable properties in India.

Special Power of Attorney (SPA) for NRIs

In the interest of smooth transactions, NRIs can assign a Special Power of Attorney (SPA) to a representative in India. This SPA, however, needs to be meticulously registered and stamped following the state laws where the property finds its abode. The SPA serves as a powerful tool for NRIs, enabling them to navigate their property transactions, without their physical presence being a prerequisite.

The Dynamics of Rental Arrangements

When it comes to rental arrangements, the tenancy agreement is king, creating the terms and conditions that bind the landlord and tenant. The agreement may also incorporate clauses about sub-letting. In a scenario where a tenant sublets without the prior agreement of the landlord, the latter has the leverage to either give a nod to the subletting or proceed to seek eviction of both the tenant and the sub-tenant. This provides a safety net for NRI landlords, ensuring their interests are safeguarded.

Understanding Residency Status for NRIs

Delving deeper into the intricacies of property transactions, the article underlines the significance of comprehending the residency status for NRIs. This extends to include tax implications for resident and non-resident sellers, TDS rates, and exemptions for agricultural land sales. All these elements come together to paint a comprehensive picture of the legal rights and guidelines for NRIs managing immovable properties in India.

