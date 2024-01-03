Underage Boys from Andhra Pradesh School Found Consuming Alcohol During New Year’s Eve

In a shocking incident that unfolded during the New Year festivities in Chodavaram mandal, Anakapalle district, Andhra Pradesh, 16 boys – all from a Backward Class (BC) government residential school – were discovered consuming alcohol. Studying in classes 6, 7, and 10, the boys, along with two outsider individuals, were found in an under-construction apartment building located close to their hostel.

Caught in the Act

The boys were caught red-handed, drinking beer and partaking in biryani, when the school’s AC mechanic and driver decided to investigate the noises coming from the building. The students, under the influence of alcohol, allegedly attacked and warned the two staffers.

A Brewing Scandal

An internal investigation into this alarming incident has been initiated by the school authorities. However, officials have maintained a tight lid on the details of the investigation, citing the minor status of the individuals involved.

Underage Drinking: A Growing Concern

This incident sheds light on the growing issue of underage drinking, a concern that is not only a violation of the law but also poses serious health risks for the children involved. It is a stark reminder of the urgent need for stringent measures to curb this dangerous trend.