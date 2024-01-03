en English
Education

Unacademy Celebrates Learners’ Success in MPPSC Exam

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
Unacademy Celebrates Learners’ Success in MPPSC Exam

India’s largest learning platform, Unacademy, is basking in the glory of the significant achievements of its learners in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Exam. This success story traces its roots back to the platform’s humble beginnings as a YouTube channel in 2010, spearheaded by Gaurav Munjal, and its subsequent formal establishment in 2015 by Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini.

The Growth Journey of Unacademy

Over the years, Unacademy has grown exponentially, boasting a formidable network of over 91,000 registered educators and reaching out to more than 99 million learners. Its extensive services span across 10,000 cities, utilizing more than 14 Indian languages, thereby making education accessible to a broader demographic.

Triumph at the MPPSC Exam

In the recent MP State Services Exam 2019, Unacademy learners demonstrated the platform’s effectiveness in preparing students for competitive exams, securing more than 100 ranks. Among the achievers, Anand Kumar Rai notably clinched the rank of DSP, epitomizing the dedication and hard work fostered by Unacademy. Other learners such as Harneet Kaur, Saloni Agarwal, Ashutosh Tyagi, and Sanyukta Uikey also etched their names in the list of achievers.

A Testament to Unacademy’s Educational Mission

These accomplishments serve as a testament to Unacademy’s relentless pursuit of its mission to revolutionize education and empower learners to meet their academic and professional goals. The platform continues to focus on enhancing the learning experience, equipping more students to overcome the challenges of competitive exams and excel in their respective fields.

Education India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

