en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

UN Session Highlights Sustainable Development Goals and Industry Commitment to Sustainability

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
UN Session Highlights Sustainable Development Goals and Industry Commitment to Sustainability

In a recent United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, the spotlight was on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—a set of 17 objectives and 169 targets committed to in 2015, tackling global issues from poverty and hunger to climate change. The session underscored the urgent need for industries and governments to align their activities with these goals, embracing sustainability not just as a principle but a practice.

Public-Private Partnerships and CSR in India

R Dinesh, President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, emphasized the significance of integrating sustainability into livelihood businesses. He spotlighted successful public-private partnerships in India, such as the Digital Public Infrastructure and GatiShakti. Dinesh also pointed out the positive impact of a mandate requiring companies to allocate 2% of their profits to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Brewing Industry’s Commitment to Sustainable Practices

John Blood, Global Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer at Anheuser-Busch InBev, spoke about the brewing industry’s substantial economic impact and its alignment with the SDGs. Blood highlighted initiatives that promote responsible production and sustainable agriculture, such as farmer development programs offering training, digital tools, and financing for business growth. These programs also encourage regenerative agriculture practices.

Transforming the Food System

Arnold Puech d’Alissac, President of the World Farmers Organisation, underscored the need for a more efficient multilateral approach to transforming the food system into one that is sustainable, resilient, and inclusive. He urged for a more comprehensive approach that considers the entire food supply chain.

Karnataka’s Initiatives and Potential Investments

MB Patil, Karnataka’s Minister for Heavy and Medium Industries, discussed the state’s initiatives in water treatment and shed light on the potential USD 50 million investment by AB InBev in Karnataka. The investment would focus on digital technology, big data, AI, and supply chain excellence at the GCC centre in Bengaluru.

UNGA President Dennis Francis, during his 78th term, emphasized the need to ‘supercharge’ the SDG implementation. He shed light on the forthcoming Summit of the Future as a pivotal event in 2024, echoing the call for good governance and efficient delivery of global public goods. Francis also stressed the requirement for inclusive decision-making and reiterated the commitment to peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all.

0
Business India Sustainability
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Asyad Group Initiates Operations at New Container Terminal in Duqm
In a significant development, Omani logistics titan, Asyad Group, has commenced operations at the newly built Asyad Container Terminal in Duqm. This move comes in tandem with the company’s robust expansion strategy, aiming to provide more integrated logistics solutions while catering to the needs of major players in the global container industry. Terminal Managed by
Asyad Group Initiates Operations at New Container Terminal in Duqm
ABC Gas (International) Limited Welcomes New Director, Mr. Viral Ranpura
7 mins ago
ABC Gas (International) Limited Welcomes New Director, Mr. Viral Ranpura
LKP Securities Limited Appoints Heta Raval as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
7 mins ago
LKP Securities Limited Appoints Heta Raval as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited Bolsters Board with Trio of New Directors
5 mins ago
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited Bolsters Board with Trio of New Directors
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
5 mins ago
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
SC Agrotech Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
6 mins ago
SC Agrotech Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Latest Headlines
World News
Natural Remedies for Migraines: Managing Pain and Frequency
1 min
Natural Remedies for Migraines: Managing Pain and Frequency
Arsenal's Resilient Rise: Bukayo Saka and the 5-0 Triumph over Crystal Palace
1 min
Arsenal's Resilient Rise: Bukayo Saka and the 5-0 Triumph over Crystal Palace
5th Meghalaya Games: A Catalyst for Reevaluating Sports Development
1 min
5th Meghalaya Games: A Catalyst for Reevaluating Sports Development
C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins: The Texans' Game Plan Against the Ravens
2 mins
C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins: The Texans' Game Plan Against the Ravens
Political Scandals and Controversies: A Global Shift in Discourse
2 mins
Political Scandals and Controversies: A Global Shift in Discourse
Graham Potter at Emirates Stadium: A Signal for Crystal Palace?
2 mins
Graham Potter at Emirates Stadium: A Signal for Crystal Palace?
Bengal Stands Strong at 381/8 on Day II of Ranji Trophy Match, Porel Scores Maiden Century
2 mins
Bengal Stands Strong at 381/8 on Day II of Ranji Trophy Match, Porel Scores Maiden Century
Trump's Confusion: Nikki Haley Mistakenly Blamed for Capitol Security
2 mins
Trump's Confusion: Nikki Haley Mistakenly Blamed for Capitol Security
Unraveling the Role of Temperament and Caregiver Influence in Delay of Gratification
6 mins
Unraveling the Role of Temperament and Caregiver Influence in Delay of Gratification
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app