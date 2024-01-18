UN Session Highlights Sustainable Development Goals and Industry Commitment to Sustainability

In a recent United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, the spotlight was on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—a set of 17 objectives and 169 targets committed to in 2015, tackling global issues from poverty and hunger to climate change. The session underscored the urgent need for industries and governments to align their activities with these goals, embracing sustainability not just as a principle but a practice.

Public-Private Partnerships and CSR in India

R Dinesh, President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, emphasized the significance of integrating sustainability into livelihood businesses. He spotlighted successful public-private partnerships in India, such as the Digital Public Infrastructure and GatiShakti. Dinesh also pointed out the positive impact of a mandate requiring companies to allocate 2% of their profits to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Brewing Industry’s Commitment to Sustainable Practices

John Blood, Global Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer at Anheuser-Busch InBev, spoke about the brewing industry’s substantial economic impact and its alignment with the SDGs. Blood highlighted initiatives that promote responsible production and sustainable agriculture, such as farmer development programs offering training, digital tools, and financing for business growth. These programs also encourage regenerative agriculture practices.

Transforming the Food System

Arnold Puech d’Alissac, President of the World Farmers Organisation, underscored the need for a more efficient multilateral approach to transforming the food system into one that is sustainable, resilient, and inclusive. He urged for a more comprehensive approach that considers the entire food supply chain.

Karnataka’s Initiatives and Potential Investments

MB Patil, Karnataka’s Minister for Heavy and Medium Industries, discussed the state’s initiatives in water treatment and shed light on the potential USD 50 million investment by AB InBev in Karnataka. The investment would focus on digital technology, big data, AI, and supply chain excellence at the GCC centre in Bengaluru.

UNGA President Dennis Francis, during his 78th term, emphasized the need to ‘supercharge’ the SDG implementation. He shed light on the forthcoming Summit of the Future as a pivotal event in 2024, echoing the call for good governance and efficient delivery of global public goods. Francis also stressed the requirement for inclusive decision-making and reiterated the commitment to peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all.