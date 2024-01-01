en English
Automotive

Ultraviolette F77: India’s Fastest Electric Bike Gears Up for Nepal Launch

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
Ultraviolette F77: India's Fastest Electric Bike Gears Up for Nepal Launch

In a significant move for the electric vehicle industry, Indian startup Ultraviolette Automotive has geared up to launch its electric bike, the Ultraviolette F77, in Nepal. First unveiled in 2019 and commencing deliveries in India in early 2023, the F77 has emerged as the fastest electric bike in India, thanks to its myriad of technological advancements and design revamps.

Design and Powerhouse

The F77’s design is a fusion of modernity, aerodynamics, and futurism, with the silhouette of a naked sports bike and the side profile of a fully faired sports bike. Powering this beast is a robust Permanent Magnet AC Motor, delivering a peak power of 27 kW and peak torque of 85 Nm for the standard version, and an enhanced 29 kW and 95 Nm for the Recon model. This power translates into impressive speed capabilities, with the F77 reaching top speeds of 140 km/h (standard) and 147 km/h (Recon). Acceleration from 0 to 60 km/h takes a mere 3.4 seconds in the standard model and 3.1 seconds in the Recon model.

Technological Features

The F77 is not short on tech features. It boasts a 5-inch TFT display, three ride modes, and lacks a conventional gearbox and clutch lever, offering riders a unique experience. Powering these features is a battery with a capacity of 7.1 kWh for the standard model and 10.3 kWh for the Recon model, offering ranges of 206 km and 307 km, respectively. Charging times are optimized, ranging from 5-6 hours for the standard model to 8-9 hours for the Recon model, with an optional boost charger available for quicker charging.

Construction and Connectivity

The bike’s frame is crafted from Steel Trellis with an Aluminum bulkhead, ensuring durability and stability. An adjustable suspension system and hydraulic disc brakes with dual channel BOSCH ABS cater to ride comfort and safety. The F77 does not lag in the connectivity department, with LTE, integrated eSIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS/GLONASS positioning. The accompanying app allows riders to access critical information about the bike, enhancing the overall riding experience.

The Future: Ultraviolette F99

Building on the success of the F77, Ultraviolette Automotive has also unveiled the Ultraviolette F99, a fully faired sports electric bike expected to launch in early 2025. This development hints at the company’s continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of electric bike technology and design.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

