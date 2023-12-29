en English
India

ULFA’s Pro-Talks Faction Signs Peace Accord, But Challenges Remain

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:39 am EST
ULFA’s Pro-Talks Faction Signs Peace Accord, But Challenges Remain

The United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), a long-standing insurgent group in Assam, India, has seen a significant turn of events. Formed in 1979, ULFA’s pursuit of a sovereign Assam has resulted in decades of violence, including bombings, kidnappings, and assassinations. Addressing the root cause of this violence—which includes economic neglect, political marginalization, and the influx of immigrants threatening Assamese cultural identity—has posed a significant challenge to the Indian government.

ULFA Signs Peace Accord with Central Government

In a noteworthy development, the pro-talks faction of ULFA has signed a peace accord with the central government and the Assam government. The agreement, which took 12 years of negotiations, is expected to end decades-old insurgency in Assam. The pact addresses political, economic, and social issues in Assam, promising cultural safeguards and land rights to the indigenous people. This is a significant move, considering over 10,000 people have lost their lives due to ULFA violence since its inception.

ULFA’s Division and its Implications

ULFA’s journey has been tumultuous, with internal splits becoming a defining characteristic of the organization. The most prominent split resulted in the formation of ULFA (Pro-Talks) and ULFA (Independent), the latter led by Paresh Baruah. This division, a result of sharp ideological differences, has significant implications for the peace process. The pro-talks faction entered into unconditional talks with the central government in 2011, accepting to shun violence and join the mainstream, while ULFA (Independent) remains active, refusing to participate in talks until sovereignty issues are discussed.

Impact on Peace and Security in Assam

Despite the signing of the peace accord, the situation in Assam remains complex. The hardline faction of ULFA, led by Paresh Baruah, is not part of the agreement and continues its activities, posing challenges to the region’s peace and security. While the tripartite peace accord is a step in the right direction, it does not fully resolve the insurgency problem in Assam. The ULFA (Independent) faction’s continued activities serve as a reminder of the simmering issues that persist in the region, requiring further attention and resolution.

India Terrorism
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

