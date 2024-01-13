UGC to Provide Undergraduate Textbooks in 12 Indian Languages

In an effort to promote the diversity and richness of Indian languages, the University Grants Commission (UGC) in India is launching an ambitious program to provide undergraduate textbooks in 12 Indian languages for students across various academic disciplines. This move is in alignment with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which stresses the significance of delivering educational materials in Indian languages to enhance learning outcomes.

UGC Calls for Expressions of Interest

UGC Chairman Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar announced that the commission is currently selecting nodal universities in different states to supervise the formation of author teams capable of producing high-quality textbooks in Indian languages. To facilitate this, the UGC has issued a notice inviting authors, critics, and faculty members from Higher Educational Institutes (HEIs) to express their interest in writing these textbooks. The last date to submit the Expression of Interest (EoI) is set on January 30, 2024.

Supporting Linguistic Diversity

The languages highlighted in this program are Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The initiative is designed to support linguistic diversity and inclusivity in education, recognising the importance of mother tongues as mediums of instruction.

Aligning with National Education Policy 2020

The NEP 2020 encourages the use of Indian languages in education by recommending their teaching alongside English and foreign languages, developing pedagogical materials, training teachers, and fostering a positive attitude towards the unity and diversity of languages. The UGC’s initiative is a strong step towards implementing these recommendations, offering students a wider choice of learning in their preferred language, and ultimately, enhancing their academic performances.