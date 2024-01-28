UGC Proposes New Draft Guidelines to Align with National Education Policy

The University Grants Commission (UGC) of India has unveiled its new draft guidelines, 'UGC (Fitness of Colleges for Receiving Grants) Rules, 2024', intending to align with the National Education Policy 2020. These proposed guidelines, open for public comment until March 4, 2024, are set to replace the outdated 1975 UGC guidelines. They will be applicable to all colleges affiliated with universities established by central or state acts under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956.

Mandate of the New Guidelines

The new rules mandate that colleges need to be listed under Section 2(f) to ensure the implementation of statutory rules and maintain quality standards. This requirement makes them accountable to the UGC and eligible for funding under Section 12(B). Unlike the previous guidelines that focused on the level of degree offered and course duration for funding eligibility, the new rules expand the eligibility criteria.

Expanded Eligibility Criteria

The updated criteria include accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) or the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), or a consistent ranking in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Furthermore, colleges must charge reasonable fees without capitation or unauthorized charges, fill at least 75% of sanctioned teaching posts adhering to reservation policy and salary standards, and provide an undertaking to refund unutilized funds to be eligible for grants.

Accountability and Recognition

The draft also permits the withdrawal of recognition if a college violates UGC rules. Applications for recognition under Section 12B can be made online through the UGC portal and must be reviewed by the affiliating university for recommendation to the UGC within 60 days. Despite the proposed changes, the Ministry of Education has clarified that no reserved posts can be de-reserved, following criticisms of the draft guidelines by various quarters including the Congress and the JNU Students' Union. The UGC chairman assured that there has been no de-reservation of reserved category positions in the past, and there will be no such de-reservation in the future.