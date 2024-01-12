en English
Education

UGC Delists Techno Global University, Shillong: A Step Towards Higher Education Integrity

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
UGC Delists Techno Global University, Shillong: A Step Towards Higher Education Integrity

In a significant development, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has delisted Techno Global University, Shillong Polytechnic Campus, Mawlai, Shillong, Meghalaya from its roster of approved institutions. This decision, prompted by the university’s failure to commence any academic undertakings since its establishment, is a move towards safeguarding the integrity of the UGC’s list and upholding the standards of higher education in the country.

Non-Existence leads to Removal

The Education Department of Meghalaya, alarmed by the university’s non-existence, made the significant recommendation to remove Techno Global University from the UGC’s recognized list. The UGC, dedicated to maintaining an authentic registry of universities and colleges, swiftly responded to this proposal by officially delisting the university.

University’s Admission of Non-Operation

Adding weight to this decision is the university’s own admission of its non-operational status. The official website of Techno Global University confirmed the absence of any academic activities since its inception as a State Private University. The website explicitly states that the university has never issued any mark-sheets, certificates, or degrees, nor has it authorized any person or institution to represent it.

Implications for Higher Education Standards

This development underscores the UGC’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of its list and the higher education standards in the country. By swiftly acting on the recommendation from the Education Department of Meghalaya, the UGC has sent a clear message about its zero-tolerance policy towards non-functioning institutions. The removal of Techno Global University serves as a stark reminder to all institutions of the necessity to uphold academic standards and operational transparency.

Education
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

