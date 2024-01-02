Udhampur Gears Up for Republic Day – 2024: A Behind-The-Scenes Look

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the New Year, Udhampur district is already gearing up for its next grand event, the Republic Day -2024 celebrations. The orchestration of the event is being spearheaded by none other than the Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur, Saloni Rai, who recently convened a crucial meeting with various district officers at the District Headquarters.

A Confluence of Key District Officers

The meeting saw the congregation of several senior officials, each bearing the weight of their respective roles in the forthcoming event. Among the attendees were the Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh, Additional District Development Commissioner Ghan Sham Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Joginder Singh Jasrotia, Assistant Commissioner Development Dr Ranjeet Singh Kotwal, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Rafiq Ahmed Jaral, and other departmental heads.

Ensuring a Smooth and Safe Celebration

The central agenda of the meeting was to prepare and strategize for the impending Republic Day celebrations. The officials discussed essential logistics and security measures for the event, such as seating arrangements, barricading, security, traffic management, water and power supply, sanitation, first aid services, public address systems, and the provision of fire-tenders. The collective aim was to ensure a smooth and safe celebration of Republic Day at Udhampur, with no stone left unturned.

Preparing for the Republic Day – 2024 Celebrations

As the clock ticks closer to the 26th of January, the district officials are working round the clock to ensure that everything is in place for the celebrations. With the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, they are leaving no room for error or oversight. As the Republic Day – 2024 celebrations loom closer, Udhampur is ready to celebrate with fervor, ensuring a memorable day for its residents and visitors alike.