en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Udhampur Gears Up for Republic Day – 2024: A Behind-The-Scenes Look

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
Udhampur Gears Up for Republic Day – 2024: A Behind-The-Scenes Look

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the New Year, Udhampur district is already gearing up for its next grand event, the Republic Day -2024 celebrations. The orchestration of the event is being spearheaded by none other than the Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur, Saloni Rai, who recently convened a crucial meeting with various district officers at the District Headquarters.

A Confluence of Key District Officers

The meeting saw the congregation of several senior officials, each bearing the weight of their respective roles in the forthcoming event. Among the attendees were the Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh, Additional District Development Commissioner Ghan Sham Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Joginder Singh Jasrotia, Assistant Commissioner Development Dr Ranjeet Singh Kotwal, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Rafiq Ahmed Jaral, and other departmental heads.

Ensuring a Smooth and Safe Celebration

The central agenda of the meeting was to prepare and strategize for the impending Republic Day celebrations. The officials discussed essential logistics and security measures for the event, such as seating arrangements, barricading, security, traffic management, water and power supply, sanitation, first aid services, public address systems, and the provision of fire-tenders. The collective aim was to ensure a smooth and safe celebration of Republic Day at Udhampur, with no stone left unturned.

Preparing for the Republic Day – 2024 Celebrations

As the clock ticks closer to the 26th of January, the district officials are working round the clock to ensure that everything is in place for the celebrations. With the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, they are leaving no room for error or oversight. As the Republic Day – 2024 celebrations loom closer, Udhampur is ready to celebrate with fervor, ensuring a memorable day for its residents and visitors alike.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India-Nepal Relations Strengthened with Four Agreements

By Rafia Tasleem

Punjab Vigilance Bureau Arrests Deed Writer on Bribery Charges

By Rafia Tasleem

Wiz Freight Bags INR 93.3 Crore in Series B Funding Round, Targets $175 Million Valuation

By Rafia Tasleem

DSEL Implements New Safety Measure for School Vehicle Operators

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mysterious Death of a Chinese National in Noida After New Year's Celeb ...
@Crime · 2 hours
Mysterious Death of a Chinese National in Noida After New Year's Celeb ...
heart comment 0
Manoj Bajpayee Debunks Rumors of Political Debut; Kangana Ranaut’s Entry Confirmed

By Dil Bar Irshad

Manoj Bajpayee Debunks Rumors of Political Debut; Kangana Ranaut's Entry Confirmed
England Cricket Team to Bring Personal Chef on India Tour: A Leap in Sports Nutrition

By Salman Khan

England Cricket Team to Bring Personal Chef on India Tour: A Leap in Sports Nutrition
NRIs Gear up for Spiritual Journey Ahead of Mahakumbh-2025

By Rafia Tasleem

NRIs Gear up for Spiritual Journey Ahead of Mahakumbh-2025
Jammu and Kashmir Police Dismantle Terror Module, Arrest Seven

By Rafia Tasleem

Jammu and Kashmir Police Dismantle Terror Module, Arrest Seven
Latest Headlines
World News
FDA Hosts Web Conference to Discuss ICH E6 Guideline Update
2 hours
FDA Hosts Web Conference to Discuss ICH E6 Guideline Update
Resilience on Display: Meath Camogie Team's Remarkable Comeback and Other Sports Updates
2 hours
Resilience on Display: Meath Camogie Team's Remarkable Comeback and Other Sports Updates
Kildalkey Scores Historic Hurling Treble, Summerhill Clinches Keegan Cup: October 2023 Sports Roundup
2 hours
Kildalkey Scores Historic Hurling Treble, Summerhill Clinches Keegan Cup: October 2023 Sports Roundup
FA Cup Clash: A Chance for McKenna's Team to Reset
2 hours
FA Cup Clash: A Chance for McKenna's Team to Reset
Malia Obama Spotted Post-Workout in Los Angeles, Emphasizes Fitness and Balance
2 hours
Malia Obama Spotted Post-Workout in Los Angeles, Emphasizes Fitness and Balance
'Black Monday' in NFL: A Season of Change and the Onward Journey
2 hours
'Black Monday' in NFL: A Season of Change and the Onward Journey
Alabama Linebacker Chris Braswell Declares for NFL Draft
2 hours
Alabama Linebacker Chris Braswell Declares for NFL Draft
Bermuda Triangle Challenge: A Series of Races and Road Closures
2 hours
Bermuda Triangle Challenge: A Series of Races and Road Closures
Warmer Temperatures Force Ice Racing Event to Seek New Location
2 hours
Warmer Temperatures Force Ice Racing Event to Seek New Location
Space Rock's Close Approach to Earth: A Significant Event Amid Global News
2 hours
Space Rock's Close Approach to Earth: A Significant Event Amid Global News
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang's Advanced Server Patch 1.8.48: A Game Changer
3 hours
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang's Advanced Server Patch 1.8.48: A Game Changer
Pixel Federation Unveils Sweet Farm: Cake Baking Tycoon
4 hours
Pixel Federation Unveils Sweet Farm: Cake Baking Tycoon
Netflix's 'WIL' Explores WWII Dilemmas in Nazi-Occupied Antwerp
7 hours
Netflix's 'WIL' Explores WWII Dilemmas in Nazi-Occupied Antwerp
Israel arrests 30 more Palestinians in West Bank, tally rises to 5,630 since Oct. 7
7 hours
Israel arrests 30 more Palestinians in West Bank, tally rises to 5,630 since Oct. 7
Palestinian Man Mourns Family Loss Amidst Ongoing Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
7 hours
Palestinian Man Mourns Family Loss Amidst Ongoing Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Palestinian Man Mourns Family Loss Amidst Ongoing Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
7 hours
Palestinian Man Mourns Family Loss Amidst Ongoing Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Amid Israeli Attacks, Garbage Piles Up in Gaza, Adding Environmental Crisis to Humanitarian Woes
7 hours
Amid Israeli Attacks, Garbage Piles Up in Gaza, Adding Environmental Crisis to Humanitarian Woes
Israeli embassies reportedly put on alert following Hamas leader’s assassination
7 hours
Israeli embassies reportedly put on alert following Hamas leader’s assassination

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app