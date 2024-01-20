Udhampur Administration Launches National Girl Child Week under BBBP Campaign

In a concerted effort to promote gender equality and the education of the girl child, the District Administration of Udhampur, in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department, has kick-started the National Girl Child Week. This initiative is a part of the broader Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) campaign.

Grand Inauguration at DC Office Complex

The inauguration event, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, was held at the DC Office Complex. The event witnessed significant attendance from other high-ranking officials including Additional District Development Commissioner Ghan Sham Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Joginder Singh Jasrotia, Additional SP Anwar-Ul-Haq, and Assistant Commissioner Revenue Rafiq Ahmed Jaral.

Week-Long Activities and Awareness Initiatives

During the event, Deputy Commissioner Rai outlined the series of activities and awareness initiatives planned for the week. These include poster designing, slogan writing, drawing competitions, and wall painting contests, all aimed at schools throughout the district. These activities are designed to encourage students to reflect on the importance of gender equality and the value of girls in society.

A Broader Effort under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Campaign

The National Girl Child Week is not a standalone initiative but a part of the broader BBBP campaign. This campaign has been instrumental in spreading awareness, celebrating the birth of girls, and changing attitudes towards them. It's a testament to the government's commitment to ensuring gender equality and promoting the rights and value of girls and children.

The week-long program organized by the Department of Women's Rights is another step towards achieving this goal. By involving students in various activities, the program aims to instill a sense of respect and value for the girl child, while also emphasizing the importance of their education. The Udhampur Administration's initiative is a model for other districts to emulate in their pursuit of gender equality.