Udaybhan Rajak: The Unsung Hero Cleaning Gwalior's Roads and Temples

Every day, the city of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, awakens to the diligent efforts of one man, Udaybhan Rajak, who has taken on the mission of cleaning the city's roads of tobacco and paan stains. For several years, Rajak has committed two hours each day to this cause, setting an extraordinary example of cleanliness and civic responsibility.

A Journey Begun in 2018

Udaybhan's journey began in 2018, triggered by the sight of people spitting gutka on the streets and the negative impression it left on a foreigner. This sight stirred him, leading him to dedicate his time and effort to eradicate these stains from city intersections, temples, and school areas. His actions are rooted in the belief that cleanliness is a collective responsibility and that every citizen has a role to play.

Cleaning Temples and Impacting Minds

His mission was further catalyzed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for citizens to clean their temples, in anticipation of the consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Inspired by this call, Udaybhan has extended his cleaning campaign to include four local temples, which he cleans daily. Beyond the physical act of cleaning, Rajak also actively educates people, inspiring them to realize their mistakes and work towards maintaining cleanliness.

Contrasting the Superficial Cleanliness Drives

Udaybhan Rajak's consistent and selfless actions stand in stark contrast to the superficial cleanliness drives often seen in the country. These gatherings, often more centered around photo opportunities than genuine impact, pale in comparison to the tangible change Rajak has brought to his city. His story serves as a reminder that real change starts at an individual level and that each one of us has the potential to make a significant impact in our communities.