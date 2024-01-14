en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Uday Krishna Peddireddi’s ‘Big Tree Quest’: A Journey through India’s Green Heritage

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:55 pm EST
Uday Krishna Peddireddi’s ‘Big Tree Quest’: A Journey through India’s Green Heritage

Uday Krishna Peddireddi, a businessman and nature enthusiast hailing from Hyderabad, has embarked on an inspiring journey, named the ‘Big Tree Quest’, with the aim of exploring and documenting India’s heritage trees. His quest, both personal and societal, includes an extensive list of 135 distinguished trees, chosen for their age, size, and the historical or cultural significance they carry.

The Trees that Tell Tales

Among the trees on Peddireddi’s list is the peepal tree in Haryana, believed to have stood as a silent witness to the epic war of the Mahabharata, thousands of years ago. Another is the banyan tree in Kanpur, a grim reminder of the sacrifices made during India’s fight for independence, where 144 freedom fighters were hanged by the British. The list also includes the African Baobab tree in Hyderabad, known for its association with the legend of 40 thieves, adding an element of folklore and mystery to his journey.

Preserving the Green Heritage

Peddireddi’s quest is fueled by his understanding of the deep-rooted connection between Indians and trees and his concern over the rapid loss of this green heritage due to rapid urban development. Concurrently, he plans to capture the stories, myths, and legends associated with each tree, with the ultimate goal of preserving these narratives for future generations.

A Mission Spanning 40,000 Kilometers

To complete his mission, Peddireddi will need to travel 40,000 kilometers across India, aiming to conclude his journey by the end of July. His commitment to the preservation of greenery is further highlighted by his past efforts with the Vata Foundation, where he has worked to translocate and save thousands of trees in Telangana from being razed due to development projects. Peddireddi’s entrepreneurial background, managing an eco-resort and dealing with public infrastructure projects, lends him a unique perspective on the delicate balance between development and conservation.

In an era where the environment is often sidelined for progress, Peddireddi’s ‘Big Tree Quest’ underlines the crucial relationship between humans and nature, reminding us of the rich heritage that these trees represent, and the urgent need to protect and preserve them for the generations to come.

0
India Travel & Tourism
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Air Pollution Levels Soar in Chennai Amid Bhogi Celebrations
As dawn broke over Chennai on the auspicious day of Bhogi, a time-honored festival where old materials are traditionally burned to make way for the new, the city’s air pollution levels surged despite earnest pleas from the State government for citizens to celebrate in an environmentally friendly manner. Monitoring stations scattered across the cityscape reported
Air Pollution Levels Soar in Chennai Amid Bhogi Celebrations
From Scrap-yards to Recycling Success: Tariq Ahmed Ganai's Inspiring Journey
6 mins ago
From Scrap-yards to Recycling Success: Tariq Ahmed Ganai's Inspiring Journey
Protest Erupts in Bhubaneswar Over Alleged Police Torture of Corporator
6 mins ago
Protest Erupts in Bhubaneswar Over Alleged Police Torture of Corporator
Motilal Oswal Prepares for Q3 Earnings Reports: A Look at Key Players
3 mins ago
Motilal Oswal Prepares for Q3 Earnings Reports: A Look at Key Players
Kerala in Focus: A Spectrum of Developments from Legal to Cultural
6 mins ago
Kerala in Focus: A Spectrum of Developments from Legal to Cultural
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress Party, Ends 55-Year Family Association
6 mins ago
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress Party, Ends 55-Year Family Association
Latest Headlines
World News
Tua Tagovailoa Unfazed by Contract Situation, Focuses on Performance
19 seconds
Tua Tagovailoa Unfazed by Contract Situation, Focuses on Performance
Malawi Red Cross Fights Measles Outbreak with Door-to-Door Campaign
48 seconds
Malawi Red Cross Fights Measles Outbreak with Door-to-Door Campaign
New England Boat Show Ends on a High, Sets New Records
1 min
New England Boat Show Ends on a High, Sets New Records
A Wave of Change: Cottonwood Community Navigates Significant Developments
1 min
A Wave of Change: Cottonwood Community Navigates Significant Developments
Reece Hunt's Natural Hat Trick Propels Minnesota Duluth to Decisive Victory
1 min
Reece Hunt's Natural Hat Trick Propels Minnesota Duluth to Decisive Victory
Oshiomhole Lauds Tinubu's Subsidy Removal, Sees End of 'Overnight Billionaires'
1 min
Oshiomhole Lauds Tinubu's Subsidy Removal, Sees End of 'Overnight Billionaires'
Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy Wins Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Tournament
2 mins
Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy Wins Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Tournament
Rafael Nadal Out of Australian Open; Carlos Alcaraz Steps into Spotlight
2 mins
Rafael Nadal Out of Australian Open; Carlos Alcaraz Steps into Spotlight
Tragic Loss of Rising Surf Star Logan Steinwede: A Family's Grief and Message
2 mins
Tragic Loss of Rising Surf Star Logan Steinwede: A Family's Grief and Message
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
25 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
40 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
54 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
58 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app