Uday Krishna Peddireddi’s ‘Big Tree Quest’: A Journey through India’s Green Heritage

Uday Krishna Peddireddi, a businessman and nature enthusiast hailing from Hyderabad, has embarked on an inspiring journey, named the ‘Big Tree Quest’, with the aim of exploring and documenting India’s heritage trees. His quest, both personal and societal, includes an extensive list of 135 distinguished trees, chosen for their age, size, and the historical or cultural significance they carry.

The Trees that Tell Tales

Among the trees on Peddireddi’s list is the peepal tree in Haryana, believed to have stood as a silent witness to the epic war of the Mahabharata, thousands of years ago. Another is the banyan tree in Kanpur, a grim reminder of the sacrifices made during India’s fight for independence, where 144 freedom fighters were hanged by the British. The list also includes the African Baobab tree in Hyderabad, known for its association with the legend of 40 thieves, adding an element of folklore and mystery to his journey.

Preserving the Green Heritage

Peddireddi’s quest is fueled by his understanding of the deep-rooted connection between Indians and trees and his concern over the rapid loss of this green heritage due to rapid urban development. Concurrently, he plans to capture the stories, myths, and legends associated with each tree, with the ultimate goal of preserving these narratives for future generations.

A Mission Spanning 40,000 Kilometers

To complete his mission, Peddireddi will need to travel 40,000 kilometers across India, aiming to conclude his journey by the end of July. His commitment to the preservation of greenery is further highlighted by his past efforts with the Vata Foundation, where he has worked to translocate and save thousands of trees in Telangana from being razed due to development projects. Peddireddi’s entrepreneurial background, managing an eco-resort and dealing with public infrastructure projects, lends him a unique perspective on the delicate balance between development and conservation.

In an era where the environment is often sidelined for progress, Peddireddi’s ‘Big Tree Quest’ underlines the crucial relationship between humans and nature, reminding us of the rich heritage that these trees represent, and the urgent need to protect and preserve them for the generations to come.