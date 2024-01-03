‘Udal’ Set for Digital Release on Saina Play, Hindi Remake in Talks

The Malayalam horror-drama thriller, ‘Udal,’ which captivated audiences in theaters from May 20, 2022, is all set to make its digital debut on the OTT platform, Saina Play, on January 5, 2024. The film is directed by the talented Ratheesh Raghunandan and produced by Gokulam Gopalan, featuring a well-rounded cast that includes Dhyan Sreenivasan, Indrans, and Durga Krishna. The story revolves around the character of Shyni, played by Durga Krishna, who along with her father-in-law Kuttichayan, portrayed by Indrans, takes care of her bedridden mother-in-law.

‘Udal’: A tale of unexpected incidents

As the plot unfolds, Shyni’s primary companion, Kiran, played by Dhyan Sreenivasan, visits the house while her husband is away. An unexpected incident ensues, stirring the dynamics within the household and leading to a chain of dramatic events. The film’s OTT rights have been acquired by Saina Play, which recently announced the release date on its social media platforms.

Award-winning cast and crew

The film’s technical crew includes veteran cinematographer Manoj Pillai, editor Nishad Yusuf, and music composer William Francis. Indrans, a respected actor known for his roles in ‘Apothecary’ and ‘Home,’ is also featured in ‘Udal.’ He has several upcoming projects in his kitty, including ‘Uduppu,’ ‘Joy Full Enjoy,’ and ‘DNA.’

Hindi remake in the works

Adding to the excitement, there is talk of a Hindi remake of ‘Udal.’ Bollywood veteran Naseeruddin Shah is rumored to take on Indrans’s role, with Ratheesh Raghunandan expected to return as the director. This development has sparked an anticipatory buzz among cinema enthusiasts, making the digital debut of ‘Udal’ on Saina Play a much-awaited event.