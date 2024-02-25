Udaan 2024 Ignites a Movement: Tata Steel Foundation Champions Climate-Resilient Agriculture in Berhampur

In the heart of Berhampur, a transformative gathering unfolded over two days, marking a significant stride towards climate-resilient agriculture. Hosted by the Tata Steel Foundation, Udaan 2024 became the converging point for farmers, scientists, and community leaders, all united by a singular vision: to innovate and adapt agriculture for a rapidly changing climate. Among the distinguished participants were Dr. Sukant Kumar Sarangi, Dr. Biswanath Sahoo, Dr. Siddharth Sankar Das, Ajit Kumar Panigrahi, and Rakesh Roshan Behera, each leading thematic sessions that delved into the intricacies and potential of agricultural technology, with a spotlight on the pivotal role of women.

Empowering Communities Through Knowledge

Over the course of this event, approximately 328 farmers immersed themselves in discussions on disaster risk reduction, climate resilience, and the empowerment of women in agriculture. Notably, the program underscored the Tata Steel Foundation's pledge to nurture climate resilience in Gopalpur's peripheral regions over the next half-decade. This commitment was echoed by Rockey Martin, Head of TSF Gopalpur, who highlighted the foundation's dedication to addressing disaster risk reduction. The sessions extended beyond the theoretical, touching on practical aspects such as dairy farming, entrepreneurial ventures, and financial inclusion, thereby offering a holistic view of how agriculture can evolve in the face of climatic adversities.

Recognition and Encouragement

A poignant moment of Udaan 2024 was the felicitation of exemplary farmers, a gesture that not only recognized their contributions but also served as an inspiration to their peers. Adding to the event's significance was the awarding of the Jyoti Fellowship to 544 meritorious students from economically backward SC/ST families, a move that promises to pave the way for future leaders in agriculture and beyond. Furthermore, discussions among Women SHG members and adolescent girls on climate resilience highlighted the critical role of women and youth in steering the community towards a more sustainable future.

Building a Culture of Resilience

The dialogues at Udaan 2024 ventured into the realms of innovation, with experts like Dr. Sukant Kumar Sarangi and Dr. Biswanath Sahoo leading the charge. By fostering an environment where knowledge exchange flourishes, the event played a crucial role in sowing the seeds of a climate-resilient mindset among the participants. The emphasis on women's contributions and the involvement of young minds underscored a broader vision: to cultivate a community deeply rooted in resilience and adaptability. As the curtains fell on Udaan 2024, it was clear that the journey towards climate-resilient agriculture in Berhampur was only just beginning, with the promise of growth, innovation, and unity lighting the path ahead.